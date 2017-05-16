First image of Idris Elba's film directorial debut released

Movie bosses have released the first snap of Idris Elba’s film directorial debut.

Shot in London and Jamaica, Yardie follows the story of a violent street war.

Idris Elba (right) with lead actor Aml Ameen on the set of Yardie (StudioCanal/Press Association Images)

A young Jamaican arriving in London in the early 1980s embarks on a quest for justice, after unexpectedly discovering the identity of the man who assassinated his brother 10 years earlier.

The Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom star said he hoped that his film would resonate with audiences.

Idris also stars in the movie alongside The Butler actor Aml Ameen in the lead role, and This Is England actor Stephen Graham.

Stephen Graham (Ian West/PA)

“I am interested in making human stories with characters that are either full of grace or flawed,” the actor said.

“In Yardie the audience will see a film that hopefully means something to the people. I’m honoured to be able to shoot it in my home town of London and as a guest in Jamaica.”

The film is adapted from Victor Headley’s cult novel of the same name.