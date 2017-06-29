First full trailer for Marvel's Inhumans lands online

The first full trailer for Marvel’s Inhumans TV show has landed online. You can watch it below.

For those unfamiliar with the comic, ‘Inhumans’ follows the trials and tribulations of a superhuman Royal Family with incredible powers ranging from a supersonic voice that can destroy planets, multi-dexterous hair and telepathy to acute hearing, expert analysis and a giant teleporting dog.

Part of the sprawling Marvel Universe, the Inhumans started life as homosapiens millions of years ago, but were transformed into their mutant namesake by the Kree (as featured in ‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’) when the alien race decided to experiment on humans with a substance called Terrigen Mist through a process called terrigenesis.

‘Inhumans’ hits IMAX cinemas on 1st September exclusively for two weeks before transferring to TV.