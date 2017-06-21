Fired Han Solo directors Lord and Miller may be up for DC's The Flash

We’re all still struggling to get our heads around the news of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s dismissal as the directors of the ‘Star Wars’ Han Solo movie – but it has come to light that the duo may not be out of work for long.

Speculation is hotting up that the ’21 Jump Street’ and ‘The Lego Movie’ directors may be in contention to take the helm on Warner Bros/DC’s troubled in-development project ‘The Flash,’ starring Ezra Miller.

The Wrap report that Lord and Miller met with DC Films during a hiatus on the in-production ‘Star Wars’ movie, to discuss the possibility from taking over from Rick Famuyiwa, who had been attached to direct ‘The Flash’ but quit in October 2016 over (but of course) creative differences.

Nothing untoward about a director (or in this case directors) lining up their next movie before completing work on their current one, but this news has of course led to speculation that Lord and Miller might already have been looking to jump ship from the Han Solo project. However, The Wrap stress it is ‘unclear’ if this was the case.

It isn’t too surprising Lord and Miller would be considered for ‘The Flash,’ not only because they’re considered hot right now, but also because the duo wrote the first draft of the screenplay for the DC Extended Universe movie back in 2015.

Ezra Miller as Barry Allen in the upcoming ‘Justice League’ (credit: Warner Bros) More

Seth Grahame-Smith had been the first director attached to ‘The Flash,’ but he parted ways with the project in April 2016, to be replaced in June by Rick Famuyiwa – who in turn dropped out four months later.

‘The Flash’ has since been without a director, although it is reported that long-standing Hollywood veteran Robert Zemeckis is the ‘frontrunner’ for the job at present. But does the sudden availability of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller change things?

After brief cameos in ‘Batman V Superman’ and ‘Suicide Squad,’ Ezra Miller will get a proper introduction as The Flash in ‘Justice League,’ opening 17 November. ‘The Flash’ itself does not yet have a confirmed release date.

Read More:

Han Solo directors fired late in production

Daniel Day-Lewis announces retirement from acting

Avatar sequels start shooting in September



