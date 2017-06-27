Fired Han Solo Director Tweets Cryptic 'New Hope' Message

Returning to Twitter for the first time since he and his co-director were fired from the Han Solo Star Wars stand-alone film, Chris Miller tweeted a message that appears to be from A New Hope - and, if so, it says a lot.

On Tuesday, Miller first tweeted about the upcoming Edgar Wright film Baby Driver and that he was looking forward to it.

Then came the other one.

"Situation normal," Miller tweeted.

To someone who is not a superfan, that may seem like a random post, a possible update on how he is doing. But for those who know Star Wars backwards and forwards, that is what Han Solo said after he, Luke Skywalker and Chewbacca shot up the detention center on the first Death Star while rescuing Princess Leia in the original 1977 pic.

"Uh, everything is under control. Situation normal," Solo says into an intercom as he is trying to buy time before reinforcements show up. Clearly, at that moment, everything is not normal - it's a mess.

Miller and Phil Lord were fired June 20 from the project over creative differences. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter the directing team's vision clashed with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy's, as well as that of longtime Star Wars screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan. Ron Howard has since stepped in to take over helming duties on the stand-alone film, which the studio maintains will be ready for its May 2018 release. Meanwhile, sources have said Lord and Miller could pivot to the DC/Warner Bros. film The Flash, should they choose.

Situation normal — Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) June 27, 2017

Read more: Stan Lee Hated 1970s 'Amazing Spider-Man' TV Series