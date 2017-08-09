Finn considers leaving The Resistance in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

He’s an ex-Stormtrooper in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’.

And in ‘The Last Jedi’, Finn considers being a former-hero, too.

It looks as though Entertainment Weekly has the inside scoop on Finn’s role in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’. And after everything that happened in ‘The Force Awakens’, he just wants out.

“It got really real for him,” said John Boyega. “And he just wants to get away and not be involved. His intention in the first place was to go to the Outer Rim. He was always brought back [in The Force Awakens,], but this is his chance to get away and perhaps find Rey and go off together. He’s trying to do that at first.”

Of course, FN-2187 just wanted out of the First Order, too.

When Poe Dameron first encounters him, Finn’s only plan is to get as far away from the fighting as possible. Obviously, he’s convinced to stick around, but he’s a reluctant hero at best.

And now that Starkiller base is destroyed, he wants to leave.

But it’s just not going to be that easy for someone who’s such a ‘big deal’ – and in ‘The Last Jedi’ that’s no joke. He really is a big deal, this time. And it looks as though he’s forced to live up to his own legend.

“Everyone in the space, throughout the galaxy, would have heard about the young Jedi who discovered her powers and defeated Kylo Ren and the young former Stormtrooper who helped save the day,” said Boyega.

And an unlikely hero convinces him to stay – Resistance mechanic, Rose Tico.

“He’s a hero to people like Rose, who fight for the Resistance because their homes have been destroyed by the First Order.”

“When Rose first meets Finn, that’s how she views him,” says Kelly Marie Tran, who plays the new ‘Star Wars’ mechanic. “He is ‘a big deal.’”

“Poe Dameron is super cool. Finn’s super cool,” she adds. “Even though [Rose] is good at what she does, she’s not known She’s not cool. She’s this nobody, this background player, which is what makes her interesting. She’s not the best. She’s not royalty. She’s someone who is just like everyone else.”

Thankfully, it’s not just hero worship.

Confronted with his own legend, Finn is forced to make good on it.

“He appreciates the adoration for a second, but when he meets her, Finn is trying to escape the whole war. He’s trying to leave,” said Boyega. “And she comes in and basically gives him a depiction of himself that wasn’t necessarily true.”

“It’s now an opportunity for him to be the best he can be,” he added. “He has to make a decision, and Rose is there to help him make that choice.”

How does that go down?

Well, it looks as though Finn and Rose are sent off on a mission to Canto Bight – a city-sized casino resort on the planet Cantonica.

“The whole city is kind of one sort of luxury resort that’s been built on this very otherwise abandoned, arid planet,” said director Rian Johnson. “It’s like Vegas with aliens. So maybe it is just like Vegas.”

