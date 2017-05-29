You can finally watch Deadpool's blooper reel

From Digital Spy

There's not much that beats a good blooper reel – and this one for the film Deadpool that has just surfaced definitely helps support that sentiment.

Deadpool was of course a filmed filled with fourth-wall-breaking asides and meta references, so seeing how some of the jokes that made it into the final flick came together is a real treat.

Some of the highlights include TJ Miller's character Weasel trying out different variations on the theme of just how apparently horrific The Merc With a Mouth's face is.

"You look like a trashcan full of shit was placed on your shoulders and then you were in a train fire," is his opening volley, followed by: "You look like the inside of other people's assholes."

Photo credit: Marvel Studios More

Charming stuff – it's a surprise he can keep a straight face.

Elsewhere it's Ryan Reynolds's wit that wins through on many of the outtakes, as he quickly cuts from fast-paced action to interjections of singing silly songs like Kenny Rogers's 'The Gambler'.

We don't know about you but this has definitely got us excited for Deadpool 2, which comes out next year.

We of course recently found out that Josh Brolin will be playing Cable in the sequel, which has got him doing mesmerising workouts while trolling his co-star Ryan Reynolds.

