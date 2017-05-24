‘Valerian’ Final Trailer Features Dramatic Chase Through City of Thousand Planets

The final trailer for STX’s upcoming Valerian and the City of Thousand Planets just dropped, and it's a dazzling display.

The two-minute clip provides a visual tour of Alpha, the titular City of a Thousand Planets.

Alpha is an ever-expanding metropolis where species from all over the universe have converged over centuries to share knowledge, intelligence, and cultures with each other.

The city comes under a mysterious threat, forcing special operatives Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) to spring into action.

The highlight of the trailer is when Valerian suits up for a dramatic chase through Alpha, bounding between energy platforms he creates with his gun.

In addition to the environs, there are incredible creature effects, from the diverse alien residents of Alpha to giant monsters that attack Valerian and Laureline.

The Luc Besson-helmed sci-fi movie opens July 21, 2017.

Cara Delevingne and Luc Besson on the 'Valerian' director's history of strong female action stars:

Read more from Variety: