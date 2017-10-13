Final trailer for Stranger Things Season 2 is here to thrill you





The return of ‘Stranger Things’ is very nearly upon us, with Netflix set to launch the second season of their beloved 80s-set supernatural series just in time for Halloween.

So, what better time to see one last trailer than Friday the 13th?

A year has passed since the events of the first season, with the formerly lost Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) reintegrated into everyday life in Hawkins after his stint in the Upside Down – and the mysterious Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is still nowhere to be seen.

Of course, this being ‘Stranger Things’ – things are about to get strange.

As we’ve already seen from earlier teasers, Will’s having visions of some kind of terrifying giant tentacled HP Lovecraft monster in the sky, and all the survivors of season one will have to band together to combat this threat.

As we can see, pretty much all the stars of the acclaimed and award-winning first season are back, including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLachlan, Gaten Matarazzo, Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer.

We also get glimpses of a few ‘Stranger Things’ newbies, including Paul Reiser (‘Aliens’) and Sean Astin (‘The Goonies,’ ‘The Lord of the Rings’).

Fans of the first season will need no encouragement to binge the second immediately – but if you’re a ‘Stranger Things’ newbie, you still have two weeks to get up to speed, as season two will be available in its entirety on Netflix from 27 October.

