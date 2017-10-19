Final trailer for Marvel's The Punisher announces Netflix launch date

After a period of uncertainty, it seems Marvel’s ‘The Punisher’ will be hitting screens before the year is out after all.

There had been concerns that the series, which sees Jon Bernthal reprise the role of traumatised soldier-turned-vigilante Frank Castle (which Bernthal debuted in the series two of Marvel’s ‘Daredevil’), might be deemed insensitive in the wake of the recent Las Vegas shootings, given the prevalence of gun violence.

It was due to this that ‘The Punisher’ was delayed, and its planned panel at the recent New York Comic Con was cancelled. However, it would seem these concerns have now been laid to rest, as this final trailer for the Netflix series reveals it will go live in four weeks’ time.

This moody trailer, playing out to the haunting tones of Metallica’s ‘One,’ suggests a take on gun violence that’s more mournful than sensationalist.

The show’s official synopsis tells us, “After exacting revenge on those responsible for the death of his wife and children, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) uncovers a conspiracy that runs far deeper than New York’s criminal underworld.

“Now known throughout the city as The Punisher, he must discover the truth about injustices that affect more than his family alone.”

Bernthal will be joined by returning ‘Daredevil’/’The Defenders’ actress Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page. Otherwise, it looks to be a largely all-new ensemble including Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ben Barnes, Amber Rose Revah, Michael Nathanson, Jaime Ray Newman, Jason R Moore, Daniel Webber and Paul Schulze.

Bernthal is the fourth actor to portray Frank Castle in live action. Dolph Lundgren played the role in 1989’s ‘The Punisher,’ one of the earliest Marvel movies, then Thomas Jane took over in 2004’s ‘The Punisher,’ followed by Ray Stevenson in 2008’s ‘Punisher: War Zone.’

See Marvel’s ‘The Punisher’ on Netflix from 17 November.

Read More:

Netflix reveals most ‘binge-raced’ shows

Netflix plans 80 original movies in 2018

Details on season 2 of Netflix’s Mindhunter