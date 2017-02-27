Final 'Kong: Skull Island' Trailer Shows Off a Lot More of the Monsters

By Aaron Couch, The Hollywood Reporter

Don’t anger the King is the moral of the final Kong: Skull Island trailer.

The trailer drops a little more than a week ahead of the film’s March 10 release, and shows off a lot more of Kong’s rage as he takes on man and monster alike. There’s also a rather humorous tone on display, with Tom Hiddleston’s Captain James Conrad blithely telling his team he wants a bonus if they survive the expedition, and Brie Larson’s photographer Mason Weaver being totally fine with the name “skull crawlers” for the monsters that live underground.

The film is set in the 1970s and follows a group of scientists and soldiers who are sent on an expedition to an newly discovered island in the South Pacific. Jordan Vogt-Roberts directs, and it also stars John Goodman, Samuel L. Jackson and John C. Reilly.

Legendary and Warner Bros. are releasing Kong: Skull Island March 10.

