Filming death: Why dying people wanted me to capture their last moments

What happens when we die? A big question, the biggest perhaps, and one that leads inexorably to existential angst. But the more prosaic version of the inquiry gets completely overlooked. Most of us have very little knowledge of the process of life ending, physically and emotionally, until it comes suddenly into our own experience. The fact that we will die is as certain as the fact that we are born, and yet we repress this eventuality, still, in western culture at least. Death and dying remains partitioned, not widely shared, shown or talked about. And because of this, death is one of the least accessible and malleable subjects for art and nonfiction film. It is as though the image of dying is not something we should see, or even want to see. As a consequence, there is very little filmmaking done with the consent and collaboration of the dying person and there are few moving images of the very end of life. This extends all the way through culture. We don’t talk about death and dying in schools - there is no death education. Exhibitors and broadcasters are reluctant to programme content relating to death for fear of limited audience. And yet everyone has a personal experience with death and the fact that we will die is as every day and as natural an occurrence as birth.

Over 12 months between 2015 and 2016 I filmed at the Earl Mountbatten Hospice and in the surrounding neighbourhoods and landscape of the Isle of Wight. I wanted to spend time with people with a terminal illness, and be witness to the moment of death. I felt that this was taboo in our society, certainly taboo if the image didn’t originate from a familial relationship, like a partner or a sibling filming a loved one. Just before I began filming I myself had two major bereavements. I decided to find out for myself what dying is and does, and to see how film might open up our awareness of this period and this event. Introductions came by way of the community team and Macmillan nurses, modest and selfless carers conducting home visits, who act as lifelines, running up and down the A-road arteries of the archipelago. If you think the prospect of participating in a film would be far from your list when you have a terminal illness, think again. Almost everyone approached agreed to meet me. For some, knowing that there is limited time can bring things into focus. And filmmaking can be a remarkably open and unorthodox space. Spending time in family homes and in the private and public spaces of the hospice meant that I was privy to extraordinary stories, encapsulated lives, gentle shifts in relationships.

I became aware of certain similarities between the role of a carer and the role of a filmmaker. The filmmaker can be something of a stranger, an interrupter, arriving for a limited time into the centre of the lives of others, without knowing the history of those lives - someone who is granted uncommon relationships and access because of their newness. The film gave me license to look and see where I might otherwise not. Talking with nurses I realised they have similarly uncommon relationships with patients, who often show parts of their personalities or reveal intimacies and private thoughts that they don’t share with their families. Nurses are also physically proximate to patients, so they know every aspect of them. That creates a window, almost a liberating opportunity, for behaviour that doesn’t have to conform to patterns and histories. As we approach death, many of our habits are left behind.

The director Steven Eastwood who filmed terminally ill patients in their final moments for his film 'Island' More

Read More