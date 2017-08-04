Filming begins on Johnny English 3

Production has begun on ‘Johnny English 3’ with Rowan Atkinson returning as the bumbling British Secret Service agent.

The news was announced by Working Title who shared the first production snap on its official social media channels. The post, that showed the film’s first slate in a stately MI7 office set, confirmed David Kerr as the threequel’s director.

Kerr’s previous credits include episodes of TV shows ‘Inside No. 9’, ‘Fresh Meat’, and ‘No Offence’. He also directed the BBC’s 2016 made-for-TV movie adaptation ‘A Midsummer’s Night Dream’ starring Matt Lucas as Bottom.



This is the third film in the hit spy spoof series that began in 2003 with ‘Johnny English’, written by 007 scribes Neal Purvis and Robert Wade. A sequel, ‘Johnny English Reborn’, followed in 2011 and while it wasn’t as popular with the critics as the first film, it still proved to be a hit with audiences earning over £121m at the global box office.

While there are no details on the film’s plot yet, we can expect Atkinson’s not-so-super spy to get himself into a lot of trouble while working a case for MI7.

Rowan Atkinson having a ball as Johnny English (Universal/Imgur) More

The sequel featured an all-star cast including Gillian Anderson, Dominic West, Rosamund Pike, and a pre-‘Get Out’ Daniel Kaluuya as Johnny English’s MI7 sidekick Colin Tucker. Whether any of these characters are set to return is unclear.

Rowan Atkinson is not averse to reprising his most famous characters and recently resurrected Mr. Bean for a Chinese movie ‘Top Funny Comedian: The Movie’, where he’s known locally as “Mr. Foolish Bean”. He also played Mr. Rufus the fussy sales assistant in ‘Red Nose Day Actually’, the mini-‘Love Actually’ sequel created for ‘Comic Relief’.

‘Johnny English 3’ is set to arrive in cinemas in October 2018.





