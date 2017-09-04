Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool trailer reveals a real-life Hollywood romance

Forget ‘La La Land’ – here’s a real-life Hollywood romance.

And it might even be worth an Oscar or two.

‘Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool’ reveals the true story of actress Gloria Grahame… and how she found love with a much younger actor while performing in a theatre in Liverpool.

Starring Annette Bening as Gloria Grahame and Jamie Bell as her young lover, Pete Turner, it looks as though ‘Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool’ is going to be a real tear-jerker. And it looks like a bloody good movie, too.

‘Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool’ tells the extraordinary tale of Gloria Grahame, who found love in Liverpool… but it’s also there that she is told that her breast cancer – which she fought off several years before – has returned.

But instead of seeking treatment, she decides to make her own fate.

And instead, she chooses to make her home in Liverpool – spending her final days there with her lover.

‘Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool’ is based on the memoir by Peter Turner, and has been brought to life for the big screen by director Paul McGuigan.

And let’s face it – the heart-breaking romance and lighter, comedic notes might make this one to watch when it comes to the Oscars. After all, Annette Bening is on top form, perhaps even worthy of a Best Actress nod.

The trailer along paints a rather impressive picture – revealing a lightness to Bening’s portrayal which even extends to some pretty hilarious one-liners… especially when Turner finds out his ‘line’ had previously been used on Grahame by none other than Humphrey Bogart.

And she didn’t like it then, either.

‘Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool’ stars Annette Bening, Jamie Bell, Vanessa Redgrave, Julie Walters, Kenneth Granham, Stephen Graham, Frances Barber, and Leanne Best.

Paul McGuigan directed the movie, based on a script by Matt Greenhalgh.

‘Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool’ heads to cinemas on 17 November 2017.

