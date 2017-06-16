Film score legend Hans Zimmer to donate proceeds of Wembley show to Grenfell victims

Zimmer… will donate all concert profits to the victims of Grenfell Tower fire – Credit: Daily Telegraph

Hans Zimmer, the movie score legend, is donating all the proceeds from his concert at Wembley Arena last night to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Joking that he had not discussed the move yet with his band, the composer and producer received a standing ovation, and confirmed the plans later on Twitter.

“We are all London,” he said.

Proceeds from tonight's show will be donated to the #GrenfellTower relief fund. We stand with you London. pic.twitter.com/rxfbWp2MvR — Hans Zimmer (@HansZimmer) June 15, 2017





Zimmer made several speeches through the performance, according to the Daily Telegraph, also paying tribute to those killed and injured in the recent terror attacks in London and Manchester.

The 59-year-old German-born musician is the preeminent movie score composer of his generation, winning an Academy Award for his work on ‘The Lion King’.

Sir @HansZimmer is incredible tonight, giving all of tonight's proceeds to the #GrenfellTower victims. "We are all London" pic.twitter.com/5QBp9ETtKB — Andrew Trendell (@AndrewTrendell) June 15, 2017





He also penned the scores for movies like ‘Gladiator’, ‘The Thin Red Line’, and has worked extensively with Christopher Nolan on movies like ‘Inception’, ‘The Dark Knight’ and ‘Interstellar’.

Zimmer has another show at Wembley tonight, with shows in Liverpool and Glasgow after that.

It follows news that Tom Hardy has launched a Just Giving page to help raise money for the Kensington and Chelsea Foundation.

“As a Londoner and as a human being, it is impossible to be unaffected by the harrowing, unnecessary loss of life, injury, sorrow, and the continuing desperate and disturbing situation facing those that were residents of Grenfell Tower, Latimer Road West London,” said Hardy.

“It is impossible not to feel deep, profound shock and just stand by and not make the effort to help those who are innocent victims of a seemingly gross negligence. It is impossible not to commend the local community for their response of coming together to support those immediately affected by this tragedy at this time, and I am asking you to please help me raise funds to assist those who are suffering and their families.”

You can find it here…

Read more

Julie Andrews Won’t Be In Mary Poppins Returns

Weird Beauty And The Beast Deleted Scene

Aladdin Eyes Little Mix Singer For Princess Jasmine



