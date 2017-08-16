Film reviews round-up: Final Portrait, The Hitman's Bodyguard, The Odyssey, An Inconvenient Sequel

Final Portrait (15)

★★★☆☆

Stanley Tucci, 90 mins, starring: Geoffrey Rush, Armie Hammer, Clémence Poésy, Tony Shalhoub, James Faulkner, Philippe Spall

Final Portrait is a slither of a film, an account of how, late in his life, Swiss sculptor and artist Alberto Giacometti (Geoffrey Rush) painted a picture of American writer, James Lord (Armie Hammer.) This isn’t a biopic as such. It unfolds over a period of only a fortnight or so in Paris in 1964. Almost the entire story takes place in the artist’s studio.

Actor turned director Stanley Tucci doesn’t indulge in flashbacks to Giacometti’s childhood. Nor does he explain how or why Giacometti started sculpting those haunting, skeletal figures. Instead, Tucci concentrates on Giacometti’s relationship with the American.

It quickly becomes apparent that Giacometti has no real intention of actually finishing the portrait. Like Penelope fending off suitors in The Odyssey, he continually undoes the work he has spent days completing…and then he starts it all over again.

Geoffrey Rush has always excelled at playing highly strung visionaries. Here, with his tweed jacket, a cigarette hanging on his lip and his great shock of hair, he captures his character’s restlessness, drive and extreme insecurity.

During the film’s more bathetic moments, when he is throwing out priceless lithographs or acting up as the tortured genius, he resembles Tony Hancock as the hapless artist in the Paris garret in debunking British comedy, The Rebel.

At other times, he is closer to one of those despairing figures trying to make sense of the metaphysical meaninglessness of existence in plays by Samuel Beckett (who was Giacometti’s friend and collaborator.) Money means nothing to the artist.

He’ll throw wads of notes under the bed. He has a very devoted and long suffering wife, Annette (Sylvie Testud) but is far more interested in his lover Caroline (Clémence Poésy), a prostitute who swans into his studio whenever she likes and seems to entrance him.

He flaunts his relationship with Caroline in front of Annette. She puts up with his infidelity and untidy domestic habits. That (it is implied) is the price for living with genius.

Hammer’s American man about town is as suave as Giacometti is unkempt. The artist, though, can see beyond the young American’s outer poise and polish. As he scrutinises his sitter’s face, he tells Lord he has the face of a brute. “Side on, you look like a degenerate.”

Lord gives as good as he gets, which is one reason why Giacometti tolerates him and welcomes his company, even if he remains suspicious of his motives.

Tucci recreates the mid 1960s by shooting the film in a very grainy, desaturated fashion. He makes sure we’re aware that we are in bohemian Paris by including swirling accordion music on the soundtrack as well as one or two scenes of the artist quaffing wine at his favourite bistro.

“Oh, fuck!” Giacometti groans again and again throughout the film as he realises the work is not living up to his expectations. The sittings, which he said would last for a day or two, are extended and Lord has to keep on re-arranging his flight to America.

We catch occasional glimpses of characters close to Giacometti, his brother and his dealer among them. There are fleeting references to other artists, Picasso among them. “The man’s a thief,” Giacometti complains.

As a chamber piece about Giacometti in the act of creation, Final Portrait is intriguing enough.The paradox here is that the artist is only happy when he is working but is never happy with his work. What the film lacks is any sense of drama. Lord sits, Giacometti paints…and that’s about it.

There’s a jaunt around Paris in a sports car very badly driven by Caroline, and one or two walks in the cemetery. The artist has the occasional temper tantrum and Lord worries that he will never get home. We learn even less about Lord than we do about Giacometti. There are no new love affairs, no murders, no conspiracy. As a result, the film risks seeming as undernourished as Giacometti’s own spindly, sculpted figurines.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (15)

★★☆☆☆

Patrick Hughes, 118 mins, starring: Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Gary Oldman, Salma Hayek, Elodie Yung, Richard E. Grant

The Hitman’s Bodyguard is an infantile and very violent buddy movie that rehashes ideas and serves up characters encountered in countless other action flicks. It is so crude in its plotting that it makes earlier efforts by some of the same producers like The Expendables and London Has Fallen look sophisticated by comparison.

