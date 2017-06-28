Film reviews round-up: Despicable Me 3, Alone in Berlin, A Man Called Ove, Kedi,

Despicable Me (U)

★★★★☆

Dir: Pierre Coffin, Kyle Balda, 90 mins, voiced by: Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Trey Parker

Despicable Me 3 is gleefully anarchic fun, a film that startles us again and again with its offbeat and surrealistic humour. Many of the nostalgic and self-reflexive references here will surely be completely lost on younger viewers but they should delight their parents.

The film’s villain is embittered former child star Balthazar Bratt (voiced by Trey Parker). Back in 1985, Bratt had his own TV show but then he grew up, got pimples and the show was cancelled. Now, he wants revenge on the world in general and on Hollywood in particular.

Bratt wears shoulder pads, dresses in purple jumpsuits and has a mullet-like haircut and moustache combo that might have embarrassed Hall and Oates. When he is pitted against his adversaries, he will challenge them to “dance fights”. (The winner is the one who preens and wriggles the most.)

His weapon of choice is super sticky, self-inflating pink bubble gum. His ultimate plan is to cover Los Angeles in this goo and then sit back and watch the city that rejected him float away into space. (The idea comes from one of the episodes of his old TV series.) In the meantime, he is busy stealing the world’s most expensive jewel.

Gru (voiced by Steve Carrell in that wonderfully weird, high-pitched middle European accent) is now one of the “goodies”, working for the Anti-Villain League. He is supposed to be bringing Bratt to justice but makes such a hash of it that his bosses “kick him to the curb” and fire him. Even the minions lose faith in him. He is in strong need of redemption.

The screenplay by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio makes us aware of the yearnings of all the other main characters too. Gru’s wife, kick-ass Anti-Villain League agent Lucy Wilde (voiced by Kristen Wiig) wants to prove herself as a mom to her adopted kids. Gru’s newly discovered, much better looking twin brother Dru Gru (also voiced by Carrell), who’s a wealthy pig farmer, is desperate to prove his credentials as a villain.

The youngest of the kids, little moppet Agnes (Nev Scharrel) is on a quest to find a real-life unicorn. She almost bursts with excitement when she meets a bar-owner who claims to have seen one. The film makes us feel sympathy for these protagonists – and even a little pity for Bratt himself as he tries to re-live his glory days in the Eighties.

However fantastical the plot becomes, the relationships between the characters remain straightforward enough. This means the film retains its emotional undertow. It helps that the faces of the humans are animated in such an expressive way: they all have huge, rapidly blinking eyes and their skin colour will change, reflecting their moods.

At times, it’s as if the minions are in their own, separate movie. They don’t feature very prominently but are at the centre of two tremendous sequences. In one, the little yellow imps invade a Hollywood studio, stumble onto a sound stage where a TV talent show is being recorded and then burst into an operatic song.

The words may be the usual gibberish but the rubbery creatures put across the music with such unlikely passion they receive a standing ovation. Even better is when they take over a jail. They’re so wild that even the most hardened convicts cower in their presence.

The filmmakers throw in a King Kong-style finale with Balthazar Bratt going on a wrecking spree across Hollywood, covering the city in bubble gum as he does so.

It is a testament to the ingenuity of producer Chris Melandri and the team at animation company Illumination that they’ve managed to make three Despicable Me feature films and a Minions spin off from what seems at first glance like such a flimsy original premise. They’re not drawing on old fairy tales or remaking forgotten Hollywood classics.

These are original stories. Despicable Me 3 is random in the extreme in structure but it is also wildly inventive, full of visual and verbal gags, and very good natured too. The energy levels never dip and each new set-piece turns out to even more bizarre and original than its predecessor.





Alone In Berlin

★★★☆☆

Dir: Vincent Perez, 103 mins, starring: Brendan Gleeson, Emma Thompson, Daniel Brühl, Mikael Persbrandt

This is a decent but dour film about decent but dour people making their own small-scale but extremely poignant protests against Hitler. It is based on the true story of Otto and Elise Hampel, a couple who left hand-written notes dotted around early 1940s Berlin, attacking the Nazi regime, after Elise’s brother was killed in the war. The Hampels inspired Hans Fallada’s novel Every Man Dies Alone (also known as Alone In Berlin).

