Film reviews round-up: City of Ghosts, Captain Underpants, Water & Sugar, Scribe

City Of Ghosts (18)

★★★★☆

Matthew Heineman, 92 mins,

Recent ISIS-backed terrorist atrocities in western Europe pale by comparison with those in the city of Raqqa in Syria over the last three years. Since the summer of 2014, ISIS has made the city its stronghold and the capital of its caliphate.

At the time of writing, there is a desperate battle underway to drive ISIS forces out. Matthew Heineman’s documentary follows young activists and citizen journalists from the city who formed the “Raqqa Is Being Slaughtered Silently” group (RBSS.)

Working secretly, they’ve reported on the hellish events in the city since ISIS started to “paint it black.” They’ve filmed executions and beatings while also countering the increasingly sophisticated media campaigning from ISIS. As they put it, “it is not enough to expose the crimes of ISIS. We must also fight against their ideology.”

Heineman’s grimly compelling film begins with footage of members of the group attending a black tie dinner at which they receive an international press freedom award. It’s an incongruous setting, very far removed from what they’ve left behind in Syria.

Most of the subjects of the film have been forced into exile. Living anonymously in safe houses in Germany and Turkey, they stay in touch with contacts in Raqqa who send them reports and videos to upload. It’s a fraught business. ISIS knows their identities. Even in exile, they’re in extreme danger. Their colleagues back home in Syria face torture and death if they’re found with hidden cameras or fake ID.

The violence shown here exceeds that in Heineman’s previous film, Cartel Land, about the Mexican drug wars. What makes it so startling is its casual, matter of fact quality. ISIS holds executions in the town square as if killing is part of everyday life. Their barbarism has become normalised. In a scene even more shocking than the real-life executions, a little kid with a huge knife is shown decapitating a teddy bear.

The young school teachers and students from middle-class families who formed RBSS remember that, at first glance at least, ISIS didn’t seem much different from any other militia group on the prowl in the chaos of Syria after the Arab Spring. Their nihilistic ruthlessness quickly became very obvious.

ISIS propaganda has proclaimed that the city is being very well run. We see a bizarrely upbeat video in which smiling local kids run behind an ISIS leader, as if they are on some glorified school outing. ISIS has put together recruitment films which make holy war seem like a real-life version of Grand Theft Auto.

That’s not at all how RBSS reports it. The citizen journalists uncover the dysfunctionality as well as the terror of life in Raqqa - the poverty, squalor, hunger and decay. The citizen reporters are working and living in cramped hotel rooms and tiny apartments. Their brothers and fathers are being murdered. On the one hand, they’re powerless to do anything about it. On the other, they regard the camera as “more powerful than a weapon.”

At a time when no western journalists could get inside Raqqa, RBSS members took over their job. They’ve infuriated ISIS by mocking them and undercutting their version of events. They’ve shown considerable ingenuity, smuggling out their encrypted reports even as ISIS followers tore down satellites and tried to cut the city off entirely from the outside world.

Without them, the suffering in Raqqa might hardly have been noticed in the west. This isn’t a film with any obvious humour but there’s a certain grim irony when the exiled Syrians in Germany are confronted by right wing protesters who want them out of the country and have no idea at all of what they’ve endured.

It’s a struggle for Heineman to tell a tidy story in City Of Ghosts. ISIS is still in Raqqa and many of the RBSS activists remain in exile. Much of film is set in their hotel rooms or apartments in western cities as they watch or upload videos or have snatched conversations with contacts back home in Syria.

The documentary can’t provide an upbeat finale. Instead, it shows how its subjects try to carry on living their lives in spite of the sacrifices they’ve had to make. Some are starting families. Their work may put them and their loved ones in harm’s way but it also helps them to cope with feelings of anger and bereavement that might have overwhelmed them otherwise.

