Film reviews round-up: Churchill, Gifted, Destination Unknown, Stockholm My Love

Churchill (PG)

★★★☆☆

Jonathan Teplitzky, 98 mins, starring: Brian Cox, Miranda Richardson, John Slattery, Ella Purnell,

The Winston Churchill in Jonathan Teplitzky’s new film is not at all the British bulldog that you might expect. As portrayed by Brian Cox, he is “a clapped out, moth-eaten old lion” who struggles to get out of bed before noon, yells at his secretaries, and is prey to extreme melancholy.

The film, which is set in June 1944 on the eve of D-Day, is a chamber piece. There may be talk of the hundreds off thousands of soldiers involved in “Operation Overlord”; of the V bombs that the Nazis are planning to unleash on London and the carnage of the First World War, but the drama here is played out in sitting rooms, bedrooms and underground offices.

The furthest afield Churchill gets is to the beach or to a forest where he goes to inspect a very small troop of General Montgomery’s soldiers. The real drama plays out on the contours of Cox’s jowly and very expressive face - of which there is close up after close up. Cox gives a fascinating performance even if the film itself is on the lugubrious side.

Much of Churchill was shot in Scotland. Disconcertingly, at one stage we catch a glimpse of what appears to be the Bass Rock in the Firth of Forth. Anyone who recognises the Scottish landscapes may come away with the impression that the British Prime Minister spent a good part of the war years in rural East Lothian.

Historian Alex von Tunzelmann’s screenplay very deliberately foregrounds the Gallipoli landings of 1915 and Churchill’s continuing guilt about his part in events in which so many young Australian and New Zealand soldiers died. The very first images of the film show him walking alone on the sand.

We see his famous hat bobbing in the waves which suddenly turn red as he remembers the bloodshed he helped unleash 30 years before. Gallipoli, the screenplay contends, is still tugging at his conscience.

He is terrified that the D-Day landings will result in similar if not greater slaughter and he tries to persuade General Eisenhower (Mad Men’s John Slattery) to abort the mission. Eisenhower dismisses him politely but firmly.

There are elements of both King Lear and of Colonel Blimp about Cox’s Churchill. Like Blimp, he’s a man out of time, accused of trying to fight a modern war with a mindset stuck years in the past. Like Lear, he is an old man, raging against the elements. He wants storms because bad weather may force the abandonment of D-Day.

He drinks too much. He is (it is implied) impotent. “I haven’t been much of a companion to you,” he says in a confessional moment to his wife, the the long-suffering Clemmie (Miranda Richardson). At one stage we see him lying on his bed, too depressed to work on the speech he is due to deliver on the day of the invasion.

His old friend General Smuts (Richard Durden) acts as his minder, trying to stop him from making a fool of himself. One of the most poignant images in the film is of kids with wooden rifles spotting him in the back of a car and making his famous “V For Victory” sign at him. We see him in slow motion raising his own fingers in a “V” but this is at a moment when he seems utterly defeated.

Cox is such a powerful actor that he is able to make Churchill seem intimidating one moment and a little lost and pathetic the next. We him roar at his secretary Miss Garnett (Ella Purnell) when she makes a mistake on a letter she is typing for him. There are huge reserves of anger in him but he is also very vulnerable, limping along with his cane, and is capable of great tact and delicacy.

It goes without saying that Churchill was a brilliant orator. As in The King’s Speech, the movie builds up to an address to the nation the main character needs to deliver during the final reel. Cox captures his intonation, his perfectionism (the way he fusses over the right phrase or word), his flair for telling metaphors, his slight hamminess, the way he holds his cigar almost as if it’s a baby’s dummy, his dressing rituals (he wears zip-up shoes for ease and comfort) and his prodigious drinking.

As a character study, the film is intriguing but as a piece of storytelling it is flat and a little repetitive. Churchill wrestles with his conscience, remonstrates with Eisenhower and Montgomery, and comes up with a far fetched scheme to embark on the D-Day invasion himself, alongside King George VI (James Purefoy.) Beyond this, not a great deal happens. There is a great deal of talking.

