Film reviews round-up: Borg McEnroe, On Body and Soul, In Between, In the Last Days of the City

★★★☆☆

Dir: Janus Metz Pedersen, 108 mins, starring: Shia LaBeouf, Sverrir Gudnason, Stellan Skarsgard, Tuva Novotny, David Bamber, Robert Emms, Jane Perry, Scott Arthur, Leo Borg

It’s the “Iceberg” against the “Superbrat” in this curiously undercharged sports biopic. In 1980, the 24-year-old Swedish tennis star, Bjorn Borg, played the younger American, John McEnroe, in a classic five-set match in the Wimbledon singles final. That match is the finale of Janus Metz Pedersen’s film. It isn’t at all clear what the story gains by being dramatised. A documentary could have covered the same ground as well, if not better.

Borg McEnroe is informative and well-acted but also very predictable. It lacks the intensity that its two protagonists, in their very different ways, brought to the court. There isn’t much humour here. The film conspicuously fails to do justice to the New Yorker wit that went alongside McEnroe’s tantrums. Nor, in spite of the presence of playboy Vitas Gerulaitis (Robert Emms) and a brief scene in nightclub Studio 54, is there much sense of the glamour that surrounded top-level tennis in the late Seventies and early Eighties.

In an intelligent and nuanced performance as McEnroe, Shia LaBeouf captures the American’s spikiness and hostility toward officialdom. He shows his character’s self-awareness and faltering attempts to overcome his own obnoxiousness. In one telling moment, his doubles partner and quarterfinal opponent Peter Fleming says to him: “You’ll never be one of the greats because nobody likes you,” and McEnroe, realising the truth in Fleming’s remark, tries to apologise but can’t quite bring it off. LaBeouf, though, doesn’t have McEnroe’s athletic grace or his repartee.

Sverrir Gudnason looks uncannily like Borg and has that inscrutable and impassive quality that so discomfited Borg’s opponents. Borg’s own son, Leo Borg, plays the Swede as a youngster.

A darker telling of the story would surely have portrayed both men as psychopaths. As we see in flashbacks, Borg was famously petulant as a young player. He learned to hide his emotions but his desire to win was just as all-consuming as that of McEnroe. (“They say he’s an iceberg. Really, he’s a volcano,” it is said of him.)

“Tennis uses the language of life,” we’re told at the start of the film as if the tussle between the two players is some primal struggle that will reveal deeper insights about the nature of human competition. In fact, this is just another sports story which ratchets up to a very predictable climax. The 1980 Wimbledon final itself is recreated in an utterly formulaic fashion. Close-ups of the players are intercut with subliminal shots of the “real” match and very arch commentary from Swedish, American and British TV journalists as strident music plays on the soundtrack.

The film begins with the build-up to the 1980 Wimbledon championships. Borg is in Monaco, where he lives as quietly as he can, ducking celebrity autograph hunters. McEnroe is on the chat-show circuit. The tabloids are branding him as potentially Borg’s worst nightmare.

Ronnie Sandahl’s screenplay lobs in flashbacks in routine fashion. Borg is from very humble circumstances. “Tennis is not a sport suited to all levels of society,” the snobbish Swedish officials tell his mother when his bad behaviour as a youngster is getting out of hand. As a boy – and then as an adult – he is shown as being an absolute perfectionist. If the upholstery in a courtesy car isn’t to his liking or a TV crew is filming his childhood haunts in what he considers to be an inaccurate way, he will complain. His coach, the wily old former Wimbledon quarter-finalist Lennart Bergelin (Stellan Skarsgard in a skull cap), is the only one who knows how to manage him. Skarsgard is good value as the Burgess Meredith type to Borg’s Rocky. He can see that the young player has a backhand like an ice hockey “slapshot” and spots the potential the other coaches miss.

McEnroe, meanwhile, is growing up in New York with “tiger” parents who push him in maths as much as tennis. (His party piece is to solve fiendishly complicated arithmetic puzzles.)

This is a Swedish-made film (albeit with a Danish director) and the emphasis is far more on Borg than it is on McEnroe. The final is acclaimed by the Scandinavian media as the “greatest moment in the history of Swedish sports”. The filmmakers don’t dissent from that view. On one level, this is a buddy movie, even a love story. McEnroe is the worthy opponent that Borg needs to prove his own greatness. By the final reel, when the two players embrace, Borg certainly seems more interested in his adversary than in his long-suffering fiancée, Mariana (Tuva Novotny).

