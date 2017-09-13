Film reviews round-up: American Assassin, The Villainess, The Jungle Bunch, My Pure Land

American Assassin (18)

★★☆☆☆

Michael Cuesta, 112 mins, starring: Michael Keaton, Dylan O'Brien, Taylor Kitsch, Scott Adkins, Sanaa Lathan, David Suchet

In recent years, we’ve had American Gangster, American Hustle, American Sniper and American Made. Now comes American Assassin, an explosive and very silly thriller that draws on real life events in an exploitative and dim-witted way.

The film, based on a novel by Vince Flynn, opens with a massacre on a beach. Mitch Rapp (Dylan O’Brien) has just proposed to his girlfriend and is buying her a cocktail when, out of nowhere, machine gun toting terrorists appear. His fiancée is among the victims.

We then flash forward 18 months. The personable, puppyish young Mitch we saw on the beach seems to have turned into a Travis Bickle-like psychopath. He has grown a beard and taken up mixed martial arts. He is so determined to avenge his fiancée’s death that he is attempting to infiltrate an Islamic terrorist cell.

Mitch has learned the Koran backward and knows just how to ingratiate himself with the terrorists. (He tells them he wants to bathe his hands in “the blood of the infidel.”)

As it turns out, all the references to Islamic terrorism are really just a red herring. The main plot here is about renegade Iranians trying to build nuclear weapons and Mitch trying to stop them while desperately attempting to work out where he belongs in the world.

He’s a Jason Bourne-like renegade whose parents died when he was a kid. The CIA recruit him and send him off to special agent finishing school with legendary operative, Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton.)

Don’t come to American Assassin looking for sophisticated geo-political analysis. “Some bad people are doing some bad things and it is our job to stop them,” is how Hurley’s unit defines its role. Mitch has all the traits to make the perfect agent - top martial arts and guns skills, a non-compliant personality and a recklessness driven by his own grief.

He is (in the argot of the bosses) “a section 8 with an axe to grind.” The film becomes increasingly simple-minded and the jargon begins to fly. We are treated to lines like ”get a chopper!” or “he’s got the nuke!”

Stan Hurley is the father figure, brutal but fair. He warns his charges early on that if they get caught in the field, they should kill themselves rather than face interrogation from their enemies. The big problem is that one of his favourite former students, “Ghost” (Taylor Kitsch), has turned against the US and is helping the Iranians procure their dirty weapon, which they plan to use against Israel.

If Stan is the brutal patriarch, CIA Deputy Director Irene Kennedy (Sanaa Lathan) is the mother figure who wants to nurture Mitch and make him the most effective killing machine possible. There are all sorts of strange family connections between the other characters too. They are linked in ways not properly explained to us.

American Assassin is nothing if not brutal. There’s a very grim torture scene in which one agent gets his arm put in a clamp and has his nails ripped out one by one. Stan makes sure his charges know just how best to stab and strangle their adversaries and when it is appropriate to bite off their ears. Blood is spilled by the gallon.

It’s dismaying to see an actor as accomplished as Michael Keaton playing someone as dumb, macho and one dimensional as Stan. Keaton just about gets away with it. He plays the role with such manic conviction that we almost believe in the character.

A few tourist eye views of Rome and the opening beach scenes aside, there’s barely a moment here that isn’t at frantic pace. Mitch is far too driven to have any time for romance, even if he does briefly pretend to be the lover of the beautiful Iranian agent with whom he is working. Director Michael Cuesta, who made the almost equally harum scarum thriller Kill The Messenger, fills the movie with chases and fights. There are spectacular set-pieces involving cars, helicopters and speed boats.

The visual effects are a little creaky in places (the scenes with the US fleet confronted with gigantic waves look as if they might have been shot in the director’s bath) but the stunts are performed with plenty of conviction.

American Assassin looks as if it is intended as the first in a series but there’s nothing here which we haven’t seen countless times before in Jason Bourne or Jack Reacher stories or that justifies a new movie.

