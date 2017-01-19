Film Review: 'T2 Trainspotting' Derailed by Nostalgia for Original

Simon (Jonny Lee Miller) and Mark Renton (Ewan McGregor) (Photo: TriStar Pictures) More

By Neil Young, The Hollywood Reporter

Shadows of past glories suffocate present endeavors in T2 Trainspotting, the long-awaited, much-delayed and disappointingly redundant follow-up to Danny Boyle’s 1996 “Cool Britannia” sensation Trainspotting. Reuniting Boyle with writer John Hodge, producer Andrew MacDonald and most of the original cast — top-billed Ewan McGregor reprises his breakthrough role of the charismatically rebellious Scottish drug addict Renton — this darkly larkish crime-flavored character-comedy will doubtless score very big on its skillfully-hyped U.K.-and-Ireland Jan. 27 bow, but looks of niche interest farther afield.

Director Danny Boyle’s only film to crack $50 million in North America remains the Oscar juggernaut Slumdog Millionaire — his last two outings, Trance (2013) and Steve Jobs (2015) both underperformed — and T2 will do well to match the original’s haul of $16 million ($33 million at today’s prices.) Opening wide Stateside on March 10 after limited play the previous week, the TriStar release will pose little threat to Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast, featuring the dependably versatile McGregor as the talking candelabra Lumiere.

In the cumbersomely-titled T2 Trainspotting — as in the first go-around — the “beast” is feral psychopath Begbie (Robert Carlyle), a snarling, battling-bantam incarnation of id with a Magnum moustache. The plot now largely revolves around Begbie’s desire to gain violent revenge on his former pal Renton, who at the climax of Trainspotting made off with drug-score proceeds that were meant to be split four ways.

Serving a lengthy spell at Her Majesty’s Pleasure, the resourceful Begbie liberates himself from captivity and heads back to his former stomping grounds in Leith, Edinburgh’s rough-edged but rapidly gentrifying port. Here he meets up his erstwhile partners-in-crime Simon a.k.a. Sick Boy (Jonny Lee Miller) and Danny a.k.a. Spud (Ewen Bremner) — respectively, an ambitious, coke-snorting publican and a sniveling, smack-addled dreamer.

Begbie’s escape oh-so-handily coincides with the return of Renton after a long, respectable and relatively lucrative exile in chilled-out Amsterdam, though the pair’s emotionally charged and — as it turns out — decidedly violent reunion is delayed until the final reel by various plot convolutions of variable ingenuity. Very little of these have anything to do with Irvine Welsh’s novel Porno, upon which the film is nominally part-based — and which appeared in print 13 years ago, just a decade after Welsh’s generation-defining bestseller Trainspotting came out.

The fact that there’s double that chronological gap between the two films propels the characters more squarely into middle-age, though the ravages of time have been conspicuously kind to the formerly strung-out junkie Renton and the not-so-sick Simon alike. The picture is at its strongest when dealing with the volatile, unpredictable relationship between the two — which hovers between rancorous friction and knockabout affection — with McGregor and Miller clearly relishing the opportunity to relive past glories.

The bromantic bond between the pair is noticed and commented upon wryly by the only new prominent character, Simon’s Bulgarian business-and-maybe-romantic partner Veronika (Anjela Nedyalkova), an ebony-haired “beauty” whose late-in-the-day confrontation with beastly Begbie sees the picture briefly and belatedly generate genuine tension.

But this scene simply dribbles away to nothing, typical of a screenplay which is much too stop-start to generate proper momentum, oscillating between near-slapstick comedy and interludes of blokey sentimentality. There’s an awful lot of father-and-son stuff being somewhat sentimentally worked over here, with even lion-in-winter Begbie — an irredeemably demonic force-of-nature in the first film, and in Porno too — finally succumbing to the schmaltz.

