Review: Stephen King’s clown-infested 'It' offers spine-tingling, if uneven, scares

Stephen King’s It has always been a tough nut to crack. Though the mammoth novel has been reduced to a few indelible images and quotes over the decades — a killer clown, a balloon, “you’ll float too” — King’s story of seven youngsters who come of age while confronting a shape-shifting demonic presence in small-town Maine, then come home as adults to deal with its return, is quite a lot of things. It’s a messy, druggy attempt to distill decades of horror tropes into a chaotic fever dream; a portrait of a fictional town as obsessively mapped as Joyce’s Dublin; a meditation on childhood, trauma, and forgetting; In Search of Lost Time bloodied up for the grindhouse.

The second attempt to adapt King’s 1,100-page doorstop for the screen, director Andy Muschietti’s It is also a lot of different things. Focusing entirely on the childhood-set portions of King’s book, it’s a collection of alternately terrifying, hallucinatory, and ludicrous nightmare imagery; a sometimes jarring pileup of moods, ranging from haunted house horror to nostalgic hangout humor; a popcorn movie about gruesome child murders; a series of well-crafted yet decreasingly effective suspense setpieces; and a series of well-acted coming-of-age sequences that don’t quite fully mature. It looks poised to make a killing at the box office, but there’s a fundamental hollowness that haunts the film just as surely as the titular monster haunts this small town.

Perhaps that’s inevitable, as the film is incomplete by design, punting one half of its source material to a potential sequel — and considering the film’s pre-release tracking numbers, that sequel looks like a safe bet. Much like Quentin Tarantino’s first volume of Kill Bill offered a delirious yet morally unmoored mixtape of kung-fu spectacle, only for the second installment to provide the context that retroactively made it all meaningful, It very much feels like the flashier half of a longer story. As it stands, Muschietti (along with screenwriters Chase Palmer, Gary Dauberman and previously attached director Cary Fukunaga) has remained faithful to the book’s overall mood while diverging from its particulars, and King fans will surely appreciate the clear effort and affection that went into this adaptation, even as it struggles to become more than the sum of its parts.

Read more: Stephen King on killer clowns, 'Stranger Things,' and his secrets for scaring you silly (exclusive)

Advancing the setting from the 1950s to the late 1980s, the film spans roughly nine months in the roughneck township of Derry, Maine, beginning with the brutal murder of six-year-old Georgie (Jackson Robert Scott). The novel’s famous opening sequence is largely adapted beat-for-beat, lingering with sickening unhurriedness on this sweet kid frolicking in the rain as he follows a paper boat into a storm drain, where he’s met by a sinister figure calling itself Pennywise the Dancing Clown (Bill Skarsgard), who sweet-talks him inch by inch toward his doom. It’s an upsettingly effective scene, and the rest of the film struggles to craft another with similar impact.

A few months later, Georgie’s older brother Bill (Jaeden Lieberher), wracked with guilt over sending Georgie out alone, is the last one still holding out futile hopes of finding him alive. Several other kids have since gone missing, and as school breaks for the summer, Bill enlists his clique of dorky buddies to help scout out the nearby streams for clues. His friends try their best to remain supportive, even as they’re more interested in talking about girls and avoiding the torments of the town’s psychotic bully, Henry Bowers (Nicholas Hamilton). The clan includes Richie (Finn Wolfhard), a crass, Coke-bottle-spectacled know-it-all; Eddie (Jack Dylan Grazer), an inhaler-wielding hypochondriac; and Stanley (Wyatt Oleff), a sclerotic skeptic heading unprepared into his bar mitzvah.

Their group, self-named “the Losers Club,” gradually grows to include Ben (Jeremy Ray Taylor), a shy new kid who spends his time in the library, and Mike (Chosen Jacobs), a home-schooled loner who also appears to be the only black kid in town. The biggest disruption, however, comes with the addition of Beverly (Sophia Lillis), a supremely confident, chain-smoking tomboy eager to escape her abusive home life. Both Bill and Ben are quick to fall in love with her, and the film is sensitive to the sometimes tender, sometimes unbearable awkwardness that ensues when puberty tosses a wrench into the already delicate machinery of male-female friendships.

Read More