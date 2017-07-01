Film critic Barry Norman dies aged 83

Film critic Barry Norman has died at the age of 83, his family has said.

The journalist and former BBC presenter died in his sleep on Friday night.

A statement from his daughters, Samantha and Emma, described him as “remarkable” and added: “He had a great life, a wonderful marriage and an enviable career.”

Norman (right) with actor Ewan McGregor at a London screening in 2000 (Michael Crabtree/PA) More

Norman hosted BBC One’s show Film… between 1972 and 1998, its longest running host, and wrote for the Daily Mail and the Guardian newspapers.

His literary agent Curtis Brown said he was “the defining voice of film criticism and insightful interviewing of screen legends from both sides of the camera”.

His wife Diana Norman, who wrote a series of best-selling historical thrillers under the name Ariana Franklin, died in 2011 aged 77.

The couple met while working as journalists and married in 1957.

Watching Barry Norman review films was a pleasure, an education, and an inspiration. Wit, knowledge & wry enthusiasm. He was the Master. — Mark Kermode (@KermodeMovie) July 1, 2017

Norman said at the time: “I was working as a gossip writer on the Daily Sketch for my sins, which was the only job I could get, and she was working as a very highly respected writer on the Daily Herald, as it was then.

“We met in Fleet Street and married.”