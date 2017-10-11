Film Academy brands Weinstein allegations ‘repugnant’ and ‘abhorrent’

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has described the sexual abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein as “repugnant” and “abhorrent”.

The Academy, which hosts the Oscars, added it will be holding a meeting on Saturday to discuss any action to be taken.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) has already announced it had suspended his membership, effective immediately.

A number of senior Labour politicians have also appealed to Prime Minister Theresa May to have the film executive stripped of his honorary CBE.

A statement from the AMPAS said: “The Academy finds the conduct described in the allegations against Harvey Weinstein to be repugnant, abhorrent, and antithetical to the high standards of the Academy and the creative community it represents.

“The Board of Governors will be holding a special meeting on Saturday, October 14, to discuss the allegations against Weinstein and any actions warranted by the Academy.”

The British Film Institute (BFI) has said it “wholeheartedly support(s) those brave enough to come forward and speak out” against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

A BFI spokeswoman told the Press Association: “Sexual harassment, abuse and bullying is appalling and unacceptable under any circumstances.

“Everyone working in the film industry – and any industry – should be safe and respected in the workplace.

“We wholeheartedly support those brave enough to come forward and speak out.

“The film industry urgently needs more women represented on every level, on and off screen.

“We don’t believe this situation would have taken so long to surface had there been greater parity of women in the industry.

“Advocating for better inclusion and representation is central to the BFI’s strategic priorities and we have introduced a number of interventions to drive change.”

Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow are among the high profile stars who have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, which has seen him dismissed from the Weinstein Company and issue an apology.

Weinstein has denied many of the allegations and issued a vehement denial over three allegations of rape which emerged on Tuesday.

