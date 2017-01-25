‘Fight Club’ Author Takes Credit for ‘Snowflake’ Insult

As political rancor grew in 2016, an insult became popular: “snowflake.” The people who typically used it were the right wing and/or nationalists, often applying it to the left wing and/or young adults.

What does it mean? “Short for ‘special snowflake,’ a pejorative for an entitled person,” the Los Angeles Times explained. “Most people protesting Trump are ‘snowflakes,’ according to the alt-right, as are anti-Trump celebrities and most liberals.”

At one point in Fight Club, Tyler Durden informs the members of Project Mayhem that they are not beautiful and unique snowflakes. (Photo: 20th Century Fox Film Corp./courtesy Everett Collection) More

Where did the term come from? Chuck Palahniuk, the author of Fight Club, told the Evening Standard it was him. “It does come from Fight Club,” he said. “There is a line, ‘You are not special. You are not a beautiful and unique snowflake.’”

Chuck Palahniuk, author of Fight Club. (Photo: Getty) More

Palahniuk seems unbothered by its use by the right. “The modern left is always reacting to things,” he opined. “Once they get their show on the road culturally, they will stop being so offended. That’s just my bulls*** opinion.”

While it might be an insult now, some are using it to fight back. One popular sign from the Women’s marches read, “Damn right snowflakes. Winter is coming.”