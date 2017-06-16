Sam Taylor-Johnson: Every Fifty Shades scenes was 'fought over' with EL James

Director Sam Taylor-Johnson has spoken candidly about her difficult experience directing ‘Fifty Shades of Grey,’ and the toll it took on her career.

It has long been common knowledge that Taylor-Johnson did not exactly see eye-to-eye with EL James, author of the best-selling ‘Fifty Shades’ series, whose ideas about what the film should be diverged somewhat from those of the director.

Reflecting on this, the 50-year old British artist and filmmaker tells The Hollywood Reporter, there were “Two different creative visions. Her vision versus mine, and they were polar opposite. Every scene was fought over. It was tough. It was like wading uphill through sticky tar.

“Her thing was, ‘This is what the fans expect.’ I’d be like, ‘Well, let’s try and hit those marks but create a new universe at the same time.'”

Released in 2015, ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ wound up a huge commercial success; at the time of writing the second highest-grossing live action film ever from a female director, although this will likely change soon with the continuing success of Patty Jenkins’ ‘Wonder Woman.’

However, Taylor-Johnson found herself replaced by director James Foley on sequel ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ and the upcoming trilogy closer ‘Fifty Shades Freed,’ and it seems this was larger due to her clashes with the author.

Taylor-Johnson reflects, “It went well in terms of box office. But less well with my relationship with Erika [Mitchell, real name of EL James].”

Nor did ‘Fifty Shades’ give the director much of a career boost. “There weren’t any flat-out [job] offers straight away. It was ego-denting, which may not have been a bad thing. At the same time, I was like, ‘Oh, I still have to keep fighting for stuff.’ I just thought it was going to come a lot easier.”

Still, the ‘Fifty Shades’ experience hasn’t put Taylor-Johnson off returning to blockbuster territory. While she doesn’t confirm being considered to direct upcoming Marvel movie ‘Captain Marvel’ (saying only “I don’t remember”), there is one major franchise she’s keen to take on: “In my dreams, I would love to direct a James Bond movie. I grew up on James Bond. One day, who knows?”

Sam Taylor-Johnson’s latest directing work is on upcoming TV series ‘Gyspy’ starring Naomi Watts, which comes to Netflix on 30 June.

The final ‘Fifty Shades’ movie, ‘Fifty Shades Freed,’ is due in cinemas 9 February 2018.

