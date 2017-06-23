Fifty Shades Darker: Go behind-the-scenes of the Masquerade Ball in exclusive new clip

‘Fifty Shades Darker’ finally arrives on DVD and Blu-ray on Monday, but we’re able to give you a quick sneak peek at what fans have in store for them with this exclusive new clip from the extras.

The video (watch it above) takes us behind-the-scenes of one of the sexy thriller’s most iconic scenes, the Masquerade Ball. The book’s author EL James, who also produced the film, introduces the lavish set designed by production designer Nelson Coates, who’s gone all out, and it’s very sassy and beautiful.”

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson in ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ (Universal Pictures UK) More

Jamie Dornan, who plays Christian Grey in the sequel, also pinpoints the charity ball scene as a memorable moment on set.

“There are a lot of scenes that stick out on the schedule in terms of ‘that’s going to be a fun few days’,” explains Dornan.

“You have an idea of how big and heightened and colourful they’re gonna be, and the Masquerade Ball is one of those scenes.”

(Universal Pictures UK) More

‘Fifty Shades Darker’ is available on Digital HD now and on Blu-ray™ and DVD from 26 June courtesy of Universal Pictures (UK).

Read more

Secret Netflix codes that unlocks unseen movies

Lily Collins shockingly gaunt in new trailer

Five filmmakers who got fired