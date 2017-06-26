Will Ferrell on new film The House, playing Sherlock Holmes and Saturday Night Live

Will Ferrell turns to running a casino to fund his daughter's college tuition in 'The House'

For all his colourful performances, Will Ferrell is polite and softly spoken in person; the kind of man who wears a smart blazer, tie and pocket handkerchief for our interview on a typically scorching Los Angeles afternoon.

His attire best reflects the man he has become today, turning his gift for comedy and vision for what makes Americans laugh into a massive business empire, its tentacles reaching across the big screen, TV and web.

Responsible for Zoolander’s megalomaniac fashion designer Mugatu, Anchorman’s droll newscaster Ron Burgundy and a celebrated George W Bush impersonation, among his many memorable personas, today has as many behind-the-scenes producer credits as he does starring roles.

Establishing himself in the mid-1990s as one of the best-loved members of US TV’s long-running sketch show, Saturday Night Live, he quickly formed a relationship with the show’s head writer Adam McKay, going on to co-write Talledega Nights, Step Brothers, Anchorman and its later sequel. With McKay in the director’s seat and Ferrell in the spotlight, it proved an easy collaboration, the pair founding Gary Sanchez Productions in 2006, spawning comedy website Funny or Die a year later, along the way co-producing hit movies Tammy, The Boss and Hansel & Gretel: The Witch Hungers.

Ferrell and Amy Poehler as Scott and Kate Johansen in 'The House'

Stepping in and out of each other’s way, McKay would go on to direct 2015 Oscar-winning financial crisis dramedy The Big Short, while Ferrell continues to write and act.

Today we meet to talk about his long overdue screen pairing with former SNL mate Amy Poehler in The House. Coupled as a suburban husband and wife, strapped for cash to pay their daughter’s college tuition, they decide to open an underground casino in their neighbour’s home.

“College is getting so expensive. It’s not such a stretch really?” deadpans the actor, professing to uncertainty over the status of the college fund his wife, Swedish actress Viveca Paulin, 48, set up for their own three boys, Magnus, 13, Mattias, 11, and Axel, seven.

“I hope its enough by time they’re ready. It’s crazy,” says Ferrell who majored in sports information at USC - the privately-funded University of Southern California derisively known as “The University for Spoiled Children”.

As the megalomaniac fashion designer Mugatu in 'Zoolander' (Rex Features)

Working as a bank teller while at high school, he fell far from that moniker. “I did work-study to pay my tuition, working in the Humanities audio-visual department, checking out cassette tapes to people.

