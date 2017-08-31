    Female Lord of the Flies plans are panned online

    Ben Arnold
    UK Movies Writer

    Both men and women appear to be united in their condemnation of plans to make an all-female version of ‘Lord of the Flies’ for the big screen.

    Writing and directing partnership Scott McGehee & David Siegel announced yesterday that they will be adapting the classic William Golding novel for Warner Bros, but with the twist being that the marooned inhabitants of the island will be girls, not boys.

    “We want to do a very faithful but contemporized adaptation of the book, but our idea was to do it with all girls rather than boys,” Siegel told Deadline.

    “It is a timeless story that is especially relevant today, with the interpersonal conflicts and bullying, and the idea of children forming a society and replicating the behaviour they saw in grownups before they were marooned.”

    The book, penned by Golding in 1954, told of a group of boys stranded on an island, and how their initial attempts at creating a civil society soon descend into violence and brutality.

    It was memorably made for the screen by the director Peter Brook in 1963.

    Suffice to say the plans have gone down pretty badly with people of all sexes.









    Some better ideas even surfaced…


    Golding himself expressed that the story simply wouldn’t work had the gender roles been reversed.

    “A group of little boys are more like scaled down society than a group of little girls will be. This has nothing to do with equality at all,” he famously said.

    “I think women are foolish to pretend they’re equal to men – they’re far superior, and always have been. But one thing you can not do with them is take a bunch of them and boil them down into a set of little girls who would then become a kind of image of civilisation, or society. That’s another reason why they aren’t little girls.”

