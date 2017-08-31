Female Lord of the Flies plans are panned online

Both men and women appear to be united in their condemnation of plans to make an all-female version of ‘Lord of the Flies’ for the big screen.

Writing and directing partnership Scott McGehee & David Siegel announced yesterday that they will be adapting the classic William Golding novel for Warner Bros, but with the twist being that the marooned inhabitants of the island will be girls, not boys.

“We want to do a very faithful but contemporized adaptation of the book, but our idea was to do it with all girls rather than boys,” Siegel told Deadline.

“It is a timeless story that is especially relevant today, with the interpersonal conflicts and bullying, and the idea of children forming a society and replicating the behaviour they saw in grownups before they were marooned.”

The book, penned by Golding in 1954, told of a group of boys stranded on an island, and how their initial attempts at creating a civil society soon descend into violence and brutality.

It was memorably made for the screen by the director Peter Brook in 1963.

Suffice to say the plans have gone down pretty badly with people of all sexes.

An all women remake of Lord of the Flies makes no sense because… the plot of that book wouldn't happen with all women. — roxane gay (@rgay) August 31, 2017





Dudes writing a female version of LORD OF THE FLIES is like a gift to the problematic think piece gods… — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) August 30, 2017





uhm lord of the flies is about the replication of systemic masculine toxicity

every 9th grader knows this

u can read about it on sparknotes https://t.co/EQFyuSA3MV — froy (@froynextdoor) August 31, 2017





An all-female Lord of the Flies is in the works? Soooo…they're basically re-making Heathers? pic.twitter.com/BdmIoLN0nB — Blake@FanExpoCanada (@ComicBookGrrl) August 31, 2017





We're literally living an all-male "Lord of the Flies" right now, but sure, let's see two male writers describe how women would be worse. — Charles Clymer️‍ (@cmclymer) August 31, 2017





The Lord of the Flies movie feels like a studio had a big jar of "Make with Chicks?" ideas & just picked the one that made the least sense. — Sam (@unegrandefemme) August 31, 2017





And now dudes are mansplaining at me how Lord of the Flies wasn't about toxic masculinity, but just "culture." Lololol. — Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) August 31, 2017





The all-female Lord of the Flies will just be a group of young women apologizing to each other over and over till everyone is dead. — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) August 31, 2017





Some better ideas even surfaced…

Hot film idea: Lord Of The Flies, but told entirely with flies. — Ryan Lambie (@ryanlambie) August 31, 2017





Golding himself expressed that the story simply wouldn’t work had the gender roles been reversed.

“A group of little boys are more like scaled down society than a group of little girls will be. This has nothing to do with equality at all,” he famously said.

“I think women are foolish to pretend they’re equal to men – they’re far superior, and always have been. But one thing you can not do with them is take a bunch of them and boil them down into a set of little girls who would then become a kind of image of civilisation, or society. That’s another reason why they aren’t little girls.”

