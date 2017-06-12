Fellow Batman actors pay tribute to the legendary Adam West

Former – and current – Batman stars have paid tribute to the legendary Adam West, who died on Friday at the age of 88.

Batmen including Ben Affleck, Val Kilmer, Jason O’Mara and Kevin Conroy – the latter two having voiced the Caped Crusader on the long-running animated series – took to the internet to pay their respects.

Even Will Arnett – the voice of Lego Batman – chipped in too.

“Adam West exemplified heroism. Kind, funny and an all around great guy. Thank you for showing us all how it’s done,” said Affleck.

“Ah dear Adam West. He was always so kind when we met. A real gent. Once when I was a kid we found ourselves in front the batmobile. I got in,” added Kilmer.

Posting a snap of the pair together, Conroy said: “Adam West has passed. The Batman of my childhood. He brought us so much entertainment and was a truly class act. We’ll miss u Adam.”

“RIP Adam West. You will always be Batman,” added Arnett.

Director Phil Lord, who directed the ‘Lego Batman’ movie, dropped in a shot of the lovely ‘shark repellent’ gag he managed to get in last year’s animated hit, a clever reference to original show.

West, who played Batman in the 60s TV series, died on June 9 following a short battle with leukaemia.

He is survived by his wife of over 40 years Marcelle, six children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

