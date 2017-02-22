Felicity Jones Rebuffs Nicholas Hoult's Getaway Driver — For Now — in Exclusive 'Collide' Clip

A getaway driver finds himself fleeing his own employer after a heist goes wrong in this Friday’s Collide, an adrenalized action film starring Nicholas Hoult as the wheelman on the run from his oh-so-bad criminal boss (Anthony Hopkins). Set across Germany’s high-speed Autobahn highway, director Eran Creevy’s film will also star Ben Kingsley as a rival mob bigwig and Felicity Jones as Hoult’s girlfriend. In a clip from the film debuting exclusively at Yahoo Movies (watch it above), you can get a first glimpse at Hoult’s attempted courtship of his would-be paramour.

In the clip, Hoult’s Casey Stein tries to woo Jones’ Juliette Marne at a pub, where he confesses to have previously seen Stein. That means she also knows about his line of work, and while she makes it clear that she doesn’t object to his profession on principle — for unknown reasons, given that he’s a criminal — she also isn’t interested in getting involved with a man who operates on the wrong side of the law. However, that stance isn’t wholly set in stone, as evidenced not only by her comments, but by the film’s basic premise, which eventually has Stein racing to save Marne from Hopkins’ dastardly godfather.

Looking to entice moviegoers in need of an action-movie fix before Logan claws into theaters the following weekend, Collide debuts this Friday, Feb. 24.

