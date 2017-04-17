'The Fate of the Furious' Star Dwayne Johnson Gives Thanks for the Record-Breaking Debut — and Then Dresses Up as Pikachu

As expected, The Fate of the Furious roared into theaters this weekend, proving to be a domestic box-office behemoth with a $100.2 million haul. More impressive still, the eighth installment in the long-running (and quite convoluted) franchise was even bigger overseas, where it netted an astounding $433.2 million to up its grand global total to a record-breaking $532.5 million. That’s sure to make Universal Pictures very happy this Monday — and as evidenced by a couple of new social media posts, it also has its biggest star in a thankful mood.





On Instagram this weeekend, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took a break from his workout to let his millions of followers know that he’s exceedingly appreciative of the love and support they’ve given to The Fate of the Furious. At the time of his message, final box-office tallies weren’t yet known, but he was right in assuming that the film — in which Johnson manhandles a speeding submarine torpedo — was on its way to a historic debut.

Then, Johnson kept up the celebratory fun by ringing in Easter as none other than Pokemon icon Pikachu, all in order to chase his young daughter around their kitchen for hours on end. Which just goes to show that he’s not only the world’s biggest movie star; he’s also its most endearing (and hardest working) superstar dad.





The workaholic Johnson will be hitting theaters again next month when his Baywatch debuts on May 25. Before then, however, you can see him in The Fate of the Furious now.

