'Fast Times' at 35: Cameron Crowe, Amy Heckerling on courting David Lynch, Sean Penn’s method acting, genital equality

The seminal teen flick Fast Times at Ridgemont High is celebrating its 35th anniversary on Sunday.

Not only did the coming-of-age tale set in Southern California launch the careers of director Amy Heckerling and writer Cameron Crowe, the comedy catapulted Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Phoebe Cates, and Judge Reinhold into stardom.

And in 2005, Fast Times, which was based on Crowe’s 1981 book chronicling his adventures going undercover at a San Diego high school, was selected for preservation in the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry as being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

Ironically, Fast Times had to overcome many obstacles during production and almost failed to get released.

Among the early difficulties the production encountered was finding a director for the comedy, which also featured future best actor Oscar winners Forest Whitaker and Nicolas Cage — billed as Nicolas Coppola — as well as Eric Stoltz and Anthony Edwards.

Universal executive Thom Mount surprisingly recommended David Lynch, who had directed the seminal 1977 indie horror film Eraserhead about an odd man taking care of a deformed baby and earned an Oscar nomination for The Elephant Man, the acclaimed 1980 drama based on the true story of the physically deformed John Merrick who is rescued by a Victorian surgeon from a freak show.

Not exactly a filmmaker who comes to mind to direct a teen comedy.

“I had a meeting with David Lynch,” recalled Crowe (“Say Anything, Jerry Maguire) who won a screenplay Oscar for his 2000 semi-autobiographical Almost Famous.

The iconoclastic filmmaker drove up to Universal in his VW Beetle and took a meeting with Crowe. “He had a very wry smile on his face as I sat talking with him,” noted Crowe. “He went and read it. We met again. He was very, very sweet about it, but slightly perplexed we thought of him. He said this was a really nice story but ‘it’s not really the kind of thing that I do, but good luck.’ He got into the white VW bug and drove off.”

Years later, Crowe ran into Lynch and reminded him of the meeting. “He very much remembered, which was great,” he said.

Heckerling (Look Who’s Talking), who made her feature directorial debut with Fast Times, didn’t know about the Lynch connection until recently. “I had no idea of that at all,” said Heckerling, who has written the book to the upcoming Broadway musical version of her other hit teen comedy, 1995’s Clueless.

Heckerling was all of 27 when she began production on the film in late 1981. “I know Art Linson, the producer,” she noted. “He showed me the script. I gave him my thoughts and then said I should meet with the people at Universal.”

“They said, ‘you should meet Cameron.’ So we started having meetings,” she said. “I love him to death. He’s a genius. We started playing with different ideas. The book, I thought, it had just such an amazing wealth of material. I thought a lot more of it could be incorporated into the script.”

Crowe recalled Heckerling telling him, “‘I love how all the action is centered around the mall in the book. Let’s make the mall an even bigger character for the movie.’ We were like ‘Great idea, we’re on our way.’ Amy completely got it and we were up and running.”

Heckerling, who shot at the old Sherman Oaks Galleria during nights, said that not many films at the time used shopping malls as a location. “Movies I had seen on TV that had teenagers back then would go to what was like the soda shop. There was always a place where people went and they sat … people from school could be together in a non-school atmosphere.”

And there was another big reason Heckerling liked the mall — it was indoors. “I am not an outdoors person.”

When Fast Times began filming, the teen film genre had little respect. Though there had been such classic teen dramas as 1955’s Rebel Without a Cause and The Blackboard Jungle, most teen films were slight and often silly.

“They hadn’t been very good,” noted TCM host Ben Mankiewicz, who recently introduced Fathom Events and TCM’s theatrical presentation of Fast Times.

Teen flicks “certainly hadn’t been taken very seriously,” he said. “The establishment in Hollywood — and I don’t mean that as derisively as it comes to sound — has always looked askance at young people, their ideas, what’s important to them. So a movie about young people at a major studio seems silly. I suspect to some people, it was a sign of a changing time that they weren’t comfortable with.”

