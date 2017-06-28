Does the Fast & Furious series have a problem with women?

Michelle Rodriguez has stunned fans of the ‘Fast & Furious’ series by threatening to quit the series unless “they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise.” Looking back over the treatment of female characters in the eight films made thus far, it isn’t too hard to see where her complaints may be coming from.

A largely testosterone-driven affair since day one, the bulk of the women seen in the ‘Fast & Furious’ movies have always been anonymous, scantily clad extras shot from low angles at the side of the road. Still, there have been a number of key female characters brought in to be more than eye candy.

While ‘Fast & Furious 8’ introduced probably the most sinister villain of the series yet in Charlize Theron’s cyber-terrorist Cypher, it didn’t necessarily give the other female characters in the film their due – and one female character in particular met a perhaps excessively cruel fate, for dubious reasons.

Let’s recap the key heroines to have featured in the ‘Fast & Furious’ series to date, and consider how the movies treated them (omitting Theron and Gina Carano’s villains for the sake of brevity, and skipping third part ‘Tokyo Drift’ as it isn’t really part of the main series chronology).

WARNING: substantial spoilers for all the ‘Fast & Furious’ movies ahead.

Michelle Rodriguez as Letty in 2001’s original ‘The Fast and the Furious’ (credit: Universal) More

Letty (Michelle Rodriguez)

As the longest-serving female cast member in the ‘Fast & Furious’ series, Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty is of course the obvious place to start – but Rodriguez had her doubts from the beginning. The actress has openly discussed the problems she had with the original script for ‘The Fast & the Furious,’ which put Letty in a love triangle between Vin Diesel’s street-racing thief Dom and Paul Walker’s undercover cop Brian.

The actress recently explained to Entertainment Weekly, “Imagine if Dominic Toretto found out that blondie boy was messing around with his girl. It’s not logical. You’re not with the most alpha male who will protect you and take a bullet for you and then leave him for a guy who can get beat up by him.”

While Diesel and director Rob Cohen ultimately agreed and made the changes, Rodriguez concedes this has fed into a reputation of her being difficult: of which she says, “I’m not hard to work with. I just demand a certain level of respect for the individual character.”

However, it’s debatable as to how much respect Letty was shown when Rodriguez reprised the role in 2009’s fourth instalment ‘Fast & Furious,’ as she was killed off early on. The key reason for her death was simply to give Diesel’s Dom and Walker’s Brian a shared motive for revenge, bringing them together to take down a crime lord.

Letty does battle in 2015’s ‘Fast & Furious 7’ (credit: Universal) More

This is a prime example of what is sometimes referred to as a ‘women in refrigerators’ plot device. This term, coined by comic book writer Gail Simone (and inspired by a Green Lantern storyline in which the hero finds his murdered girlfriend in a fridge), disparages the use of violence against women in storytelling when it serves only to advance the narrative arc of the male hero, typically by pushing him to seek vengeance.

In Letty’s case, the ‘Fast & Furious’ movies arguably made up for this by revealing her to still be alive in a ‘Fast Five’ post-credits scene, and bringing her back as a pivotal character in the subsequent three instalments. Rodriguez has since had several of the best fight scenes in the series, notably with MMA fighters Gina Carano in ‘Fast & Furious 6’ and Ronda Rousey in ‘Fast & Furious 7.’

Read More