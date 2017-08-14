Fast and Furious Live to feature Vin Diesel

It’s official – Vin Diesel is in ‘Fast and Furious Live’.

The upcoming global arena tour – which will recreate high-octane moments from the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise – is set to tour the globe next year… and now it looks as though Vin Diesel will be part of the show.

“As you know, my work with Fast and Furious never ends, which I’m grateful for because of you all,” he said via his official Facebook page. “I am in New York, believe it or not, and we are filming something that is going to be pretty state of the art, something no one’s ever seen before, which is a live show.”

“I think it’s first going to be showed at the O2 Arena in London, but it’s going to go all over the world and we’re really excited about it. It’ll be a way for you to see the action first-hand first time it’s ever been done.”

‘Fast and Furious Live’ is written and directed by Rowland French, and will apparently feature “precision performance drivers, blockbuster set design, authentic digital projections and state-of-the-art physical obstacles.”

And now, Vin Diesel, too.

How is that going to work? Well, for now we have no idea… but it’s likely that filmed segments will appear in some capacity, providing a backdrop for the thrilling, high-octane action within the arena itself.

And we can’t help wondering if there are any other ‘Fast and Furious’ cameos.

More info about ‘Fast and Furious Live’ can be found on its official website.

Vin Diesel will next play Dominic Toretto on the big screen in ‘Fast and Furious 9’.

