'Fast & Furious' Getting Global Arena Tour



The Fast and the Furious is busting out of the big screen.

The car-racing movie franchise is revving up to tour the world with a live arena show — and there will be lots of cars, vehicular acrobatics and set designs to accompany the mayhem.

Universal is creating the tour with executive producers Chris Hughes and James Cooke-Priest, as well as writer-director Rowland French, who are the Brand Events team behind the Top Gear Live tour.

The tour is launching in January 2018.

The Fate of the Furious, the eighth installment of the franchise, is in theaters April 14.