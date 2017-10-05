Fast & Furious 9 gets moved back a year to 2020

Bad news for ‘Fast & Furious’ fans – you’ll have to wait another year for your next fix of Diesel.

‘Fast & Furious 9’ has been delayed for a year, and will now not hit screens until April 10, 2020, Universal Pictures has confirmed.

The reason for the shift has not been specified, but the movie was previously slated for release on April 19, 2019. It’s not been confirmed whether this will also mean a delay for ‘Fast & Furious 10’, which is due for 2021.

Moving into the previously occupied slot is ‘Trolls 2’, which has been moved forward two months from February 14, 2020, to April 10, 2020.

‘Fast & Furious 8’, called ‘The Fate of the Furious’ in the US, was yet another smash hit for the petrol-headed franchise.

Directed by F. Gary Gray and with Charlize Theron joining the cast as cyber-terrorist villain Cipher, it made a massive $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office.

But ‘Fast & Furious 7’, with its final appearance from the late Paul Walker, remains the series high, having made $1.5 billion.

It brought the franchise’s total over eight movies to $5.1 billion.

