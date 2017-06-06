Fantastic Beasts 2 reveals open casting call for young Newt

Think you look like a young Newt Scamander?

Well, you could land a role in ‘Fantastic Beasts 2’.

If you’re aged between 13 and 18, you’d better get your wands at the ready, as Pottermore wants you to audition for the upcoming sequel to ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’.

“The studio is looking for young people to play five new roles in the film,” they revealed, “including teenage incarnations of Newt Scamander, Leta Lestrange, Gellert Grindelwald and Albus Dumbledore.”

But if you don’t look like any of those, don’t worry…

There’s also a new character known only as ‘Sebastian’.

“An open casting call has gone out for three actors between the ages of 13 and 16 to play young versions of Newt, Leta, and another character called Sebastian.”

Fantastic Beasts 2 opens casting for 13 – 18 year olds – Credit: Warner Bros More

“They are also looking for actors between 16 and 18 to portray both Gellert Grindelwald and Albus Dumbledore as teenagers. So, if you know any young acting hopefuls who know their Elder Wand-lore, or have a penchant for Sherbert Lemons, now is the time to let them know.”

Of course, JK Rowling has previously hinted that Dumbledore and Grindelwald’s complex relationship will be explored throughout the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise… and with Jude Law and Johnny Depp on board as their adult incarnations, it could mean a pretty big role for any young actors who end up playing their younger selves.

Not to mention Leta Lestrange’s connection to Newt…

“Open casting calls are something of a tradition in the Wizarding World. Faith Wood-Blagrove beat thousands of other young actresses to the role of Modesty in Fantastic Beasts, and Evanna Lynch was chosen for the part of Luna Lovegood out of 15,000 other young women following open casting in 2006.”

Think you’ve got what it takes? Here’s how to get involved:

“To apply for the Fantastic Beasts open casting call, email casting.prod@wb.uc-ns.comwith a recent colour photograph, (i.e., taken within the last two months), contact telephone number, your home address and date of birth. Anyone under 18 must ask a parent or guardian to send the application.”

Applications close at midnight on 20 June 2017.

‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2’ stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Jude Law, and Johnny Depp.

David Yates will direct the film, based on a script by JK Rowling.

‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2’ heads to cinemas on 16 November 2018.

