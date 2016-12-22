Fan Makes High-End Han Solo Film

A new Han Solo movie is out! Han Solo: A Smuggler’s Trade is a fan film from actor and filmmaker Jamie Costa. Costa has a big online following, with more than 300,000 followers on Vine and over 400,000 followers on Facebook. He gained recognition for his Harrison Ford impressions, trotting out his Indiana Jones and, of course, Han Solo too.

To make the movie, Costa launched a crowdfunding campaign, managing to raise more money than he asked for. A Smuggler’s Trade features Han on a rescue mission, as he attempts to save Chewbacca from a baddie played by Doug Jones.

The full movie:

This isn’t the first high-end fan film released in 2016. In May, T7Pro released a short featuring prequel villain Darth Maul.

