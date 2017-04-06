'All Eyez on Me' Trailer Gives a Brief Glimpse Into Tupac's Short Yet Impactful Life

Tupac Shakur was taken from hip-hop more than 20 years ago, but his impact is still as potent and as palpable as ever. Hitting theaters on what would've been the late rapper's 46th birthday, director Benny Boom gives fans a sneak peak with a second full length trailer to the highly anticipated film All Eyez on Me.

Starring Demetrius Shipp Jr., who bears and uncanny and almost eery resemblance to Tupac, in the two minute and 30 second clip fans see a young 'Pac sitting in the audience of a Black Panther meeting, then him in his teenage years witnessing police brutality, the first time he enters the recording booth all the way up to his fame, jail time and unfortunate death.

The star-studded cast working alongside Shipp include The Walking Dead's Danai Gurira as Afeni Shakur, Kat Graham as childhood friend Jada Pinkett, and Jamal Woolard who plays friend to foe Biggie Smalls.

Watch the full trailer above. All Eyez on Me hits theaters on Tupac's birthday, June 16, 2017.

