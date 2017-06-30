Explosive final trailer arrives for Charlize Theron's action thriller Atomic Blonde

After sharing the spotlight with Tom Hardy in ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ and taking the villain role in ‘Fast & Furious 8,’ Charlize Theron is at long last headlining an action movie all of her own. (Well, there was 2005’s ‘Aeon Flux,’ but that’s perhaps best left forgotten.)

The final trailer for ‘Atomic Blonde’ has arrived, and it only goes to further convince us that this is one of the must-see movies of summer 2017.

Directed by David Leitch (the uncredited co-director of ‘John Wick,’ currently calling the shots on the in-production ‘Deadpool 2’), ‘Atomic Blonde’ is an adaptation of the Oni Press graphic novel ‘The Coldest City,’ and takes us back to the most dangerous days of the Cold War.

Charlize Theron in ‘Atomic Blonde’ (credit: Universal) More

‘Monster’ Oscar-winner Theron plays MI6 agent Lorraine Broughton – described as “equal parts spycraft, sensuality and savagery” – who heads into Berlin, prior to the fall of the Wall, on a deadly mission, which sees her form an uneasy alliance with the sleazy David Percival, played by James McAvoy (who would seem to be a very long way from ‘X-Men’s Charles Xavier here).

Also appearing are John Goodman, Toby Jones, Eddie Marsan, and ‘The Mummy’s Sofia Boutella. The screenplay is from ‘300’ screenwriter Kurt Johnstad.

Theron’s been on a roll in the last couple of years, and ‘Atomic Blonde’ doesn’t look likely to break that momentum. It’s also nice to note that ‘Wonder Woman’ isn’t the only female-led action blockbuster we’re getting this year – although we doubt you’ll be able to take the kids to this one.

‘Atomic Blonde’ opens in UK cinemas on 9 August.

