Expect more Captain America PSAs on the Spider-Man: Homecoming DVD/Blu-ray

One of the funniest recurring gags in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ – especially if you stay in your seat all the way to the end of the credits – is the occasional appearance of Chris Evans as Captain America, in a series of corny public service announcement videos shown by apathetic teachers to disinterested pupils.

Happily, we can expect to see a whole bunch more of these once ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ hits home entertainment, as director Jon Watts has confirmed that several more such clips were shot, and will be included as extras on the Blu-ray and/or DVD.

Watts tells Collider, “We put it together like it was the actual DVD that they show at the school, so it just is clicking from one to another to another.”

Peter Parker’s class, clearly motivated by Captain America’s words of inspiration (credit: Sony/Marvel Studios) More

Watts reveals wrote the lines for Evans’ direct-to-camera monologues himself, and as they only had Evans on set for a short time the director fed the actor his lines: “I think we had a teleprompter actually.”

“It was like Captain America just showed up and had to do this stuff for the government… He’s just reading it off the scrolling thing and being like, ‘Are you sure you want me to say this?’”

The two main PSAs featured in the film see Cap set a fitness challenge to the kids in gym class, then later offer some moral lessons to the kids in detention. Discussing any more than that means going into spoilers for ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ so consider yourself warned…

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ director Jon Watts (Credit: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com) More

Watts reveals it was an impromptu decision to shoot what would be the final end credits scene in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ with Evans on that day: “When we were shooting, Eric Carroll, one of the Marvel producers and I just started laughing about, ‘What if we did one about patience and make that be a final thing?’”

Obviously others at Marvel agreed, and it is indeed a funny note for the film to go out on, even if it might not have gone down well with all the fans, some of whom were hoping for something juicier.

Of course, it’s hardly the first time Marvel’s now-signature end credits scenes were played just for laughs: take Howard the Duck’s appearance at the end of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy,’ Mark Ruffalo’s brief ‘Iron Man 3’ cameo, the shawarma shot at the end of ‘Avengers Assemble,’ or three out of five of the end credits scenes on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ is in cinemas now.

