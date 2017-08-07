Exclusive Leatherface green-band trailer teases 'Chain Saw' terror

How did the masked killer from director Tobe Hooper’s 1974 horror classic The Texas Chain Saw Massacre become a masked killer? That question will be answered this fall with the release of Leatherface. Set years before the events of Chain Saw Massacre, the film finds the youngest child of the infamous Sawyer family sentenced to a mental hospital after a suspicious incident leaves the sheriff’s daughter dead. Ten years later, the Sawyer teenager kidnaps a young nurse and escapes with three other inmates. Pursued by authorities, including the deranged sheriff out to avenge his daughter’s death, Sawyer goes on a violent road trip from hell, molding him into the monster now known as Leatherface.

Leatherface is written by Seth M. Sherwood and directed by the Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo, the French filmmaking duo responsible for 2007’s Inside. The film stars Stephen Dorff, Lili Taylor, Sam Strike, Sam Coleman, and Vanessa Grasse.

Leatherface premieres exclusively on DirecTV on Sept. 21 and will be released by Lionsgate in theaters and on demand on Oct. 20.

Watch the Leatherface green-band trailer, exclusively above.