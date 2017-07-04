Is ‘The Ewok Adventure’ the ‘Star Wars’ Movie They Don’t Want You to See? A New Video Says Yes — Watch

If you aren’t into “Star Wars” conspiracy theories, turn back now. If you are, watch below for a 14-minute video about the two movies that some dude on YouTube insists “they’ (read: Lucasfilm) don’t want you to see. Those would be “The Ewok Adventure” and “Ewoks: The Battle for Endor,” two made-for-television films released in 1984 and 1985, respectively, whose reputations are about as prestigious as that of “The Star Wars Holiday Special.”

“The Ewok Adventure” was even nominated for two Emmys and released in international theaters as “Caravan of Courage,” making its forgotten-to-time status especially strange. That surely has to do with how little the kid-friendly endeavor has been promoted in the three decades since it was first broadcast, but even as a joke among “Star Wars” obsessives it rarely seems to be mentioned.

Which isn’t to say it’s awful, according to this video: “If you start watching it with the lowest of expectations, like I did, you’ll be pleasantly surprised” assures the video’s narrator. Watch below to learn more about how “The Ewok Adventure” and its sequel came about, and why its makers supposedly don’t want to you know it exists.

