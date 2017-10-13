Everything you need to know about The New Mutants

From Digital Spy

Marvel and Warner Bros have detailed grand plans for their next few years of superhero movies, but in contrast, 20th Century Fox has been remarkably silent on what's coming for its own franchise, the X-Men.

The most visible of its upcoming projects are Logan and Ryan Reynolds's Deadpool 2, but another venture that seems to be gaining headway is The New Mutants.

Styled in some places (although not officially) as X-Men: The New Mutants, the film will be based on the longstanding spinoff comic dealing with Professor X's younger class of superhumans.

So step aside, Cyclops. Jog on, Jean Grey. There's a new set of mutants on the block.

The New Mutants trailer: Haunted house

The first trailer is here, and it's following Logan's lead and leaning hard on another non-action genre. Not Westerns this time, but horror.

Our young mutants are inmates in some kind of creepy asylum. Cue some spooky goings on – although not too much plot.

The New Mutants movie cast: Freshers week

As official announcements have been almost zero, we don't have a huge list of character castings yet, but a few seem to have come to light without Fox's involvement.

Early reports said that Charles Xavier would appear in the film. Actress Anya Taylor-Joy corroborated this by revealing that her Split co-star James McAvoy would make his fourth outing as the team's psychic leader/head teacher (rather than Patrick Stewart, who is expected to make this year's Logan his last time in the role), although other rumours have denied this.

As it happens, Taylor-Joy was also rumoured to be appearing in the film as Illyana Rasputin – aka Magik – the sister of X-Men mainstay Colossus – alongside Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams as lycanthropic shapeshifter Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane. Both were confirmed for the film in May 2017.

13 Reasons Why star Henry Zaga is playing Brazilian mutant Roberto da Costa/Sunspot. Another new Netflix breakout star is joining him – Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton is playing Sam Guthrie/Cannonball.

The Originals' Blu Hunt is on board as Danielle Moonstar, a Native American mutant known alternately as Mirage or Psyche.

Daredevil star Rosario Dawson was in discussions to play Cecilia Reyes, a medical doctor with defensive shield powers, but dropped out in favour of Elysium actress Alice Braga.

X-Men: Apocalypse actress Alexander Shipp – who played Storm – is also said to be returning, although Michael Fassbender's Magneto is apparently off the table.

On the other side of the camera is the aforementioned Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars) – something that we actually do know definitely and officially.

The New Mutants movie plot: New kids on the block

