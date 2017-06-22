Everything we know about Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man deal

‘Spider-Man’ is branching out.
And it looks as though he’s getting a lot more than a few solo films.
It’s no secret that Marvel and Sony reached a deal regarding Spider-Man – the web-slingling comic book hero who Marvel sold off to the rival studio back in the 1990s.
Appearing in the recent ‘Captain America: Civil War’ was just the first step… and with a solo movie coming up as well as another Marvel appearance in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, the iconic superhero is really getting around.
– Spider-Man Returns For Avengers 4
– Avengers Star Powers Boothe Dies At 68
– Avengers 4 Is NOT Called Infinity Gauntlet
But it seems there’s a lot more where that came from, as new info from The Hollywood Reporter reveals some unexpected surprises.
What can we expect from the Spider-Man deal?
Here’s some of the key details:
Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel gets a Marvel hero
Although ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ is billed as Tom Holland’s first Spider-Man solo outing, he won’t actually be going it alone. Enter Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark / Iron Man… and it seems he’s actually a very big part of the movie.
How will the ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ sequel top that?
With another Marvel hero, of course.
“Sony will get a to-be-determined Marvel character for Spider-Man 2 like it received for Homecoming with the box-office monster Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr,” they revealed. “But sources say it won’t be Iron Man next time around. Whatever happens in Spider-Man’s future, there is palpable excitement on the Sony lot after a string of flops, and at Marvel, which has, for now, some control over its friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”
Who will end up teaming up with Spider-Man?
For now, we’ll have to wait and see… but perhaps he’ll get to apologise to Captain America after that whole ‘Civil War’ thing.
The Vulture won’t be back after Spider-Man: Homecoming
Michael Keaton as The Vulture was absolute genius.
But while he’s suiting up for ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, it looks as though he won’t be coming back for the sequel… or any other Spider-Man universe movies, for that matter.
“Homecoming villain Michael Keaton has a deal to play the Vulture for just one movie.”
Of course, that’s always subject to change. Just because Keaton isn’t currently contracted for another Spider-Man film, doesn’t mean he won’t be tempted back at some point. But it looks as though the current plan is to forge ahead without him.
And that likely means no Vulture for any Sinister Six team-ups.
Venom will face Spider-Man villain, Carnage
That’s right – Venom is still getting his own solo film.
Starring Tom Hardy as the iconic Spider-Man character, it looks as though ‘Venom’ will feature another long-standing Spider-Man foe as the main villain. And I have to admit, it’s pretty cool to think that Carnage will finally appear on the big screen.
“Tom Hardy is starring in Venom, dated for Oct. 5, 2018, which will also feature the villain Carnage,” they revealed.
Unfortunately, there’s not even a hint as to who might be suiting up as Carnage… but with a release date already set for next year, it’s unlikely we’ll have to wait long until we find out.
And Venom isn’t the only Spider-Man villain to get his own film…
Kraven and Mysterio may get solo movies
It’s no secret that Sony is setting up its own Spider-Man universe.
But it looks as though there’s a lot more on its way than we realised. Essentially, they’re using various Spider-Man villains and other side characters in their own solo films. There’s ‘Venom’ for starters, as well as ‘Silver and Black’ – the upcoming film about Silver Sable and Black Cat. And now it looks as though Kraven and Mysterio are getting in on it, too.
“Another spinoff, Silver & Black, doesn’t have a release date but is eyeing a fall shoot and features characters Silver Sable and Black Cat. Other projects will focus on Kraven the Hunter and Mysterio. The idea, says a studio source, is to build out a world gradually rather than launch one immediately, as they had been trying with Spider-Man villain ensemble Sinister Six, which has been shelved.”
But will a Sinister Six team-up happen eventually?
I can’t help thinking that’s the end goal, here.
Spider-Man will probably appear in Venom spin-off
Now, this is the big one.
Marvel boss Kevin Feige previously claimed that Spider-Man wouldn’t be starring in the ‘Venom’ movie… or any of Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man spin-offs. But then Sony boss Amy Pascal seemingly let slip that there was the possibility of Spider-Man appearing in the movie.
And now, it seems like more than just a possibility.
“A source says Holland is only contractually obligated to Spider-Man 2 and 3, but the intention is to bring him into the spinoffs and possibly other Marvel films (he is currently shooting Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War).”
What does that mean? Well, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man could appear in the ‘Venom’ film, as well as ‘Silver & Black’, the Kraven and Mysterio films and any others Sony have in the pipeline.
And that certainly makes sense.
After all, what use is a Spider-Man universe without Spider-Man?
Still, there’s plenty we don’t know about the extent of Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man deal, and I get the feeling we’re going to be finding out more and more as time goes on. For now, we’ve got a load of new movies to be excited about… as well as potential appearances from everyone’s favourite neighbourhood Spider-Man.
But what else is in the works? We’ll have to wait and see.
‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man. He’s joined by Marisa Tomei, Robert Downey Jr, Angourie Rice, Zendaya, Tony Revolori, Bokeem Woodbine and Michael Keaton.
Jon Watts directed the movie based on a script he co-wrote alongside Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Christopher Ford, Chris McKenna, and Erik Sommers.
‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ heads to cinemas on 7 July 2017.
– Chris Evans Not Done With Captain America
– Avengers: Infinity War Starts Filming
– Spider-Man Confirmed For Infinity War