Everything we know about Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man deal

Here's what we know about the Spider-Man deal - Credit: Sony Pictures

‘Spider-Man’ is branching out.

And it looks as though he’s getting a lot more than a few solo films.

It’s no secret that Marvel and Sony reached a deal regarding Spider-Man – the web-slingling comic book hero who Marvel sold off to the rival studio back in the 1990s.

Appearing in the recent ‘Captain America: Civil War’ was just the first step… and with a solo movie coming up as well as another Marvel appearance in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, the iconic superhero is really getting around.

But it seems there’s a lot more where that came from, as new info from The Hollywood Reporter reveals some unexpected surprises.

What can we expect from the Spider-Man deal?

Here’s some of the key details:

Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel gets a Marvel hero

Iron Man gets replaced for Homecoming 2 – Credit: Sony Pictures More

Although ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ is billed as Tom Holland’s first Spider-Man solo outing, he won’t actually be going it alone. Enter Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark / Iron Man… and it seems he’s actually a very big part of the movie.

How will the ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ sequel top that?

With another Marvel hero, of course.

“Sony will get a to-be-determined Marvel character for Spider-Man 2 like it received for Homecoming with the box-office monster Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr,” they revealed. “But sources say it won’t be Iron Man next time around. Whatever happens in Spider-Man’s future, there is palpable excitement on the Sony lot after a string of flops, and at Marvel, which has, for now, some control over its friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”

Who will end up teaming up with Spider-Man?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see… but perhaps he’ll get to apologise to Captain America after that whole ‘Civil War’ thing.

The Vulture won’t be back after Spider-Man: Homecoming

The Vulture bows out after just one movie – Credit: Sony Pictures More

Michael Keaton as The Vulture was absolute genius.

But while he’s suiting up for ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, it looks as though he won’t be coming back for the sequel… or any other Spider-Man universe movies, for that matter.

“Homecoming villain Michael Keaton has a deal to play the Vulture for just one movie.”

Of course, that’s always subject to change. Just because Keaton isn’t currently contracted for another Spider-Man film, doesn’t mean he won’t be tempted back at some point. But it looks as though the current plan is to forge ahead without him.

And that likely means no Vulture for any Sinister Six team-ups.

Venom will face Spider-Man villain, Carnage

Carnage will be the main villain in Venom – Credit: Marvel More

That’s right – Venom is still getting his own solo film.

Starring Tom Hardy as the iconic Spider-Man character, it looks as though ‘Venom’ will feature another long-standing Spider-Man foe as the main villain. And I have to admit, it’s pretty cool to think that Carnage will finally appear on the big screen.

“Tom Hardy is starring in Venom, dated for Oct. 5, 2018, which will also feature the villain Carnage,” they revealed.

Unfortunately, there’s not even a hint as to who might be suiting up as Carnage… but with a release date already set for next year, it’s unlikely we’ll have to wait long until we find out.

