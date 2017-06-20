Everything you need to know about Jumanji 2

From Digital Spy

The original movie was a 1995 romp starring Robin Williams as a man who had been trapped inside a board game for 26 years until two kids (Kirsten Dunst and Bradley Pierce) play the game and unwittingly unleash its beasts and characters onto the world.

Now some 21 years later a sequel is in the works. A sequel, mind, not a remake, which was originally rumoured. Indeed, star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson used Instagram to clear up the matter stating it was a "continuation of the awesome Jumanji story".

They even got a Hawaiian priest to bless the set.

Details might be a bit on the scarce side right now, but we'll keep this article updated as soon as any delicious morsels of info land.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle cast – The Rock in a hard place

Jumanji 2 – or Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, as it's now officially called – boasts a pretty awesome cast, we're pleased to report.

Heading up the action – or at least the current poster campaign – is franchise gold Dwayne Johnson, who's playing Dr. Smolder Bravestone (awesome name), an explorer and one of the avatars we meet within the game.

Joining him inside the game are Ride Along star Kevin Hart as Moose Finbar (also awesome name), Jack Black as Professor Shelly Oberon (meh) and Doctor Who star Karen Gillan as a character called Ruby Roundhouse (also awesome name).

Gillan's character has sparked a bit of: a) confusion and b) controversy.

When the project was initially announced she was slated to play a character called Martha and recently, when she Instagrammed a shot of herself with her two stunt doubles, she posted the caption: "Three Marthas ready to kick some ass in the jungle."

So is she Ruby or Martha? And what's with that un-jungle-friendly outfit? We're coming to that...

Playing the game are the #JumanjiJuniors Alex Wolff (The Naked Brothers Band), Madison Iseman (Still the King), Ser'Darius Blain (Star Trek Into Darkness) and Morgan Turner (Mildred Pierce).

We can also expect appearances from pop star Nick Jonas (who's apparently "gonna kill this role like I kill things with my bare hands", according to The Rock) and Flight of the Conchords star Rhys Darby.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle plot – It's all in the game

As we know, this is a continuation and not a reboot but there's no reason it shouldn't move into the digital age. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle will stick to the same concept of a game that impacts on the real world but this time it's a video game.

According to Mashable reporter Jeff Sneider on Twitter:

"Jumanji sequel said to follow four teens in detention who get sucked into the game, where they take on new 'avatar' forms to locate a jewel".

JUMANJI sequel said to follow 4 teens in detention who get sucked into the game, where they take on new "avatar" forms to locate a jewel. - Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) September 20, 2016

A body-swapping plotline has also been teased for the movie.

Alex Wolff will be playing The Rock's avatar, while it makes sense that the other three kids will be controlling Ruby, Moose and Shelley.

So how does that relate to Karen Gillan's teeny shorts? Honestly: we're not entirely sure, but at least Karen Gillan knows. After the initial set picture was revealed and the internet had a few words to say, Gillan reassured fans there's a reason.

Jumanji! Yes I'm wearing child sized clothes and YES there is a reason! The pay off is worth it, I promise! #Jumanji pic.twitter.com/qBshnhwV6K - Karen Gillan (@karengillan) September 21, 2016

"Jumanji! Yes I'm wearing child-sized clothes and YES there is a reason! The pay off is worth it, I promise! #Jumanji" she said.

And the Martha/Ruby Roundhouse issue? We're guessing Martha is the name of the girl controlling Ruby.

How exactly it'll tie to the first film is unclear at this point, though Johnson has promised it'll be a tribute to late star Robin Williams. "It's like he's there helping us without actually being there," Jack Black has said.

Confusingly, Johnson was in a 2003 movie called The Rundown in the US, but known as Welcome to the Jungle in the UK.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle trailer – Enter the jungle

OK, there isn't one yet. The closest we have are bits and pieces that Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart are relentlessly posting to Instagram, including this cheeky vid of Hart doing his best Rock impression.