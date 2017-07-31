Everything you need to know about Black Panther

From Digital Spy

In a way, Captain America: Civil War turned out to be Black Panther's film as much as anyone's. The newly introduced Prince T'Challa – as played by Chadwick Boseman – might not have scored the most screen time, but he was the hero who really seemed changed by Iron Man and Cap's showdown.

Marvel Studios is great at many things, but not so much at diversity, so Black Panther also marks the first solo film not starring a white dude.

Suffice to say, we're very excited about the movie. Here's the rundown on what to expect when T'Challa goes on the warpath.

Black Panther trailer: Secret society

The first trailer for Black Panther has arrived.

It gives us a first look at how T'Challa's fictional and highly advanced African nation Wakanda actually works, as well as showing off some serious action.

Black Panther cast: Young and gifted

Creed and Fruitvale Station director Ryan Coogler is taking the reins of Black Panther for Marvel, and he's gathering a cast of talented young black actors for the movie.

Get On Up and... er... Gods of Egypt star Boseman is of course back as the recently orphaned prince of Wakanda. Although we suppose he's king now.

[T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and Okoye (Danai Gurira)]

Coogler is bringing his frequent collaborator Michael B Jordan along for the ride. It was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2016 that he will be playing the magnificently named Erik Killmonger, a Wakandan exile with a grudge against his former king, T'Challa. (Just nobody mention Fantastic Four, please.)

Star Wars: The Force Awakens star Lupita Nyong'o is also on board to play a Wakandan called Nakia. In the comics, she was a member of the royal bodyguard called the Dora Milaje, but was kicked out for becoming obsessed with Black Panther and trying to kill his lover. She hooked up with Killmonger and gained supernatural powers as the villain Malice.

Killmonger and Malice. Not at all on the nose, right?

[Killmonger (Michael B Jordan) and W'Kabi (Daniel Kaluuya)]

Danai Gurira – best known as The Walking Dead's Michonne – will play Okoye, another Dora Milaje – albeit one who doesn't betray her king. Forest Whitaker will be following up Rogue One: A Star Wars Story by playing Zuri, an 'elder statesman' of Wakanda, with Florence Kasumba as Civil War Dora Milaje Ayo and Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) as T'Challa's confident W'Kabi. This is Us actor Sterling K Brown will appear as N'Jobu, "a figure from T'Challa's... past", and Winston Duke (Person of Interest) will play the villain M'Baku, who will not be going by his totally racist comic book name, 'Man-Ape'.

The legendary Angela Bassett (American Horror Story, What's Love Got to Do with It) will appear as T'Challa's mother Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, and Letitia Wright (Doctor Who, My Brother the Devil) is playing his sister Shuri – who in the comics has served as both Black Panther and queen.

