Everything you need to know about the Aquaman movie

If it feels like we've been waiting years for Aquaman to take centre stage in Warner Bros' DC Extended Universe, it's because we have.
Game of Thrones' Khal Drogo – or Jason Momoa, as he is sometimes known – was hotly tipped for the role of Arthur Curry for some time before Warner let the cat out of the bag with its big Justice League announcements back in October 2014.
We had a glimpse of him in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and he will be joined by Ben Affleck's Batman, Henry Cavill's Superman, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller's Flash and Ray Fisher's Cyborg for Justice League later in 2017.
And then the way will be clear for Momoa's Aquaman solo film, which is already in pre-production. Make way for the King of the Seven Seas.
Aquaman movie release date: Beyond Justice League
Despite his name being thrown around for so long (Momoa claims that he was secretly cast as Aquaman five years ago), the ocean-going monarch won't be the first Justice League member outside of the traditional trinity of Superman, Wonder Woman and Batman to get a solo film.
That honour will go to Aquaman. Miller's The Flash was meant to come first, but has been delayed after losing a second director.
Aquaman was originally planned for release on October 5, 2018, but has slipped back to months to December 21, 2018, the same day as the animated Spider-Man movie.
After school detention with the new Breakfast Club. With @PrideofGypsies @patrickwilson73 and Amber. #tableread pic.twitter.com/fzvKBLarNK- James Wan (@creepypuppet) January 25, 2017
The film went into production in early May.
Months of intensive prep have led to this. Here we go. #DayOne #Ahab pic.twitter.com/Ryhl3NUtRY- James Wan (@creepypuppet) May 3, 2017
Aquaman movie cast: Atlantis family tree
We already have Jason Momoa, but who will be joining him in his underwater kingdom?
Debuting alongside Aquaman in Justice League will be Amber Heard's Mera – an underwater princess from another dimension who is usually portrayed as our titular hero's partner/wife – as well as Willem Dafoe's Nuidis Vulko, an Atlantean ally of Curry. Both will be back for the solo adventure.
Nicole Kidman is returning to the scene of the superhero crime (it's almost 22 years since Batman Forever) as Aquaman's Atlantean mother Atlanna. Apparently she's been a fan of fellow Australian Wan for some time. "As soon as he said I could wear mother-of-pearl and be a mermaid warrior, I said, 'I'm done! Please! If there is one thing I have to do in my life, I have to be that!'"
And Power Rangers star Ludi Lin will play Aquaman military ally Murk.
Temuera Morrison is also reported to be in line for the role of Arthur's human father, Thomas Curry. He is best known as Jango Fett (and all his clones) in the Star Wars prequels, but this is also his second time in a DC film after he played Abin Sur in Green Lantern. Hopefully this film will be better than all of those.
In the director's chair we have James Wan, whose previous credits include Saw, Insidious, The Conjuring and – in a slightly more superhero-y vein – Fast & Furious 7.
Aquaman movie villains: Three-man pile-up
Reports that the film will feature multiple villains have been confirmed, although sadly it won't be calling up the Malignant Amoeba, Queequeg or Iceberg Head from Aquaman's rogues' gallery.
Not surprisingly, we will be getting the two villains that comics fans can reliably name: Ocean Master and Black Manta.
Watchmen's Patrick Wilson will be Orm Marius aka Ocean Master, Aquaman's jealous younger half-brother who has an eye on the throne of Atlantis.
Ocean Master will apparently debut in Justice League if this teaser is anything to go by.
Working on my birthday 🎉 pic.twitter.com/tLidlUrcyn- Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) March 2, 2017
Baywatch and The Get Down's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (apparently the only actor in the film without a previous superhero credit) is in talks to play Black Manta, a human villain with a high-tech wetsuit and the weirdest-looking helmet ever. He is best known for having murdered Aquaman's young son, which we're hoping the film will skip over.
A third villain was later confirmed, with the legendary Dolph Lundgren cast as Nereus. He's the king of Xebel, the secret underwater kingdom which Mera is also from.
And as if that weren't enough, the creepy fish monsters called The Trench are also rumoured for the movie.
Aquaman movie plot: Under the sea
Aquaman's standard origin story is that he was born to a lighthouse keeper called Tom Curry and a mysterious woman called Atlanna, who soon afterwards dies (or seems to die), but not before revealing that she is a member of the royal family of the undersea kingdom of Atlantis.
Arthur Curry grows up to discover that he can breathe underwater and has superhuman strength and endurance (which allow him to survive at extreme depths). He can also communicate with and command aquatic life – a power that has been the butt of jokes for decades.
The first Justice League trailer hints that he lives in the ocean but also makes regular visits to land.
A leaked synopsis has revealed an environmental angle to the film, which is well in keeping with Aquaman's past:
"Aquaman will centre on Aquaman as a reluctant ruler of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis who is caught between land dwellers that are always polluting the globe and his own people who are ready to invade the surface."
Set after the events of Justice League, it doesn't look like the film will be an origin story.
Lady MERA swept in from the sea. First day with the exquisite Amber Heard. (Shot by the talented @jasinboland ) pic.twitter.com/FWQANu0S12- James Wan (@creepypuppet) May 18, 2017
Wan has hinted that despite the precedent set by Man of Steel and Batman v Superman, not to mention his own horror background, the film will be "fun".
"The kind of filmmaker that I am, even my darker horror films generally are still very fun. And I think that's important for me and the kind of films I make," he told IGN.
"I think Aquaman is a character that a lot of people have made fun of over the years, and I just think it's fun to actually show a really different, cool, badass side to this character. But at the same time, let's not forget to have fun with it."
Wan has also compared Aquaman to Wolverine.
"He's the outsider who gets pulled into this world and he kind of doesn't want to belong and he was doing his own thing," he said.
"He's like a reluctant superhero, right? He's the reluctant king, basically, or would-be king."
Momoa has said that it draws on everything from "Raiders of the Lost Ark to Star Wars to Lord of the Rings to Romancing the Stone".
Aquaman movie costume: The orange and the green
Snyder gave us a first look at Aquaman's costume ahead of Batman v Superman's release in 2015.
But it might not be as black and white as the typical Snyder treatment makes it look. Momoa has hinted that they might be taking some inspiration from the classic (garish) Aquaman look.
"There might be some bit of orange and green," he told The Robot's Voice.
