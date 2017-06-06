Everything you need to know about the Aquaman movie

From Digital Spy

If it feels like we've been waiting years for Aquaman to take centre stage in Warner Bros' DC Extended Universe, it's because we have.

Game of Thrones' Khal Drogo – or Jason Momoa, as he is sometimes known – was hotly tipped for the role of Arthur Curry for some time before Warner let the cat out of the bag with its big Justice League announcements back in October 2014.

Photo credit: Warner Bros. More

We had a glimpse of him in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and he will be joined by Ben Affleck's Batman, Henry Cavill's Superman, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller's Flash and Ray Fisher's Cyborg for Justice League later in 2017.

And then the way will be clear for Momoa's Aquaman solo film, which is already in pre-production. Make way for the King of the Seven Seas.

Aquaman movie release date: Beyond Justice League

Photo credit: Warner Bros. More

Despite his name being thrown around for so long (Momoa claims that he was secretly cast as Aquaman five years ago), the ocean-going monarch won't be the first Justice League member outside of the traditional trinity of Superman, Wonder Woman and Batman to get a solo film.

That honour will go to Aquaman. Miller's The Flash was meant to come first, but has been delayed after losing a second director.

Aquaman was originally planned for release on October 5, 2018, but has slipped back to months to December 21, 2018, the same day as the animated Spider-Man movie.

The film went into production in early May.

Months of intensive prep have led to this. Here we go. #DayOne #Ahab pic.twitter.com/Ryhl3NUtRY - James Wan (@creepypuppet) May 3, 2017

Aquaman movie cast: Atlantis family tree

Photo credit: @ZackSnyder / Twitter More

We already have Jason Momoa, but who will be joining him in his underwater kingdom?

Debuting alongside Aquaman in Justice League will be Amber Heard's Mera – an underwater princess from another dimension who is usually portrayed as our titular hero's partner/wife – as well as Willem Dafoe's Nuidis Vulko, an Atlantean ally of Curry. Both will be back for the solo adventure.

Nicole Kidman is returning to the scene of the superhero crime (it's almost 22 years since Batman Forever) as Aquaman's Atlantean mother Atlanna. Apparently she's been a fan of fellow Australian Wan for some time. "As soon as he said I could wear mother-of-pearl and be a mermaid warrior, I said, 'I'm done! Please! If there is one thing I have to do in my life, I have to be that!'"

And Power Rangers star Ludi Lin will play Aquaman military ally Murk.

Photo credit: Steve Granitz / Amanda Edwards / WireImage / Getty Images More