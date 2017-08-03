Everyone Thinks Jonah Hill Looks Like Bradley Cooper Now

From ELLE UK

If you haven't seen a picture of Jonah Hill recently, then prepare to be taken aback. The actor – who is best known for his roles in 21 Jump Street, The Wolf of Wall Street and Superbad – is now being mistaken for Hollywood heartthrob Bradley Cooper.

Hill recently left fans stunned with his dramatically different appearance, after losing a considerable amount of weight. Fans on social media were quick to compare the actor's appearance with his War Dogs co-star, Cooper.

When the fuck @JonahHill start looking like Bradley Cooper? Good shit. pic.twitter.com/DyBkA7pf2w - Needles Kane (@EmceeGraffiti) June 25, 2017

jonah hill is so fucking hot pic.twitter.com/v1CsOn8Xs4 - jushbox (@azealiatanks) August 1, 2017

Am I the only person that thinks @JonahHill is starting to look a bit like Bradley Cooper? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6Ov0vjoLvH - Jason Hintz (@mrgrimmace) June 25, 2017

@JonahHill looks like a blend of Bradley Cooper and Shia LeBeouf. Heeeeey 👋🏼 - JGless (@Jenamayagless) June 23, 2017

"I wish there was some crazy thing that I did, like a pill or a genie or something, but I went to see a nutritionist, and he told me what to eat to change my habits and stuff," Hill explained to ABC News. "I found that Japanese food was very helpful to me."

He added that he was willing to do anything to get healthy, but was very reluctant to give up beer.

"I went to a nutritionist and I said, 'I'll lose weight, I'll eat healthier and whatever, but figure out how I can drink beer'. It's so annoying because if I don't drink beer, I get really really thin. Then when I drink beer, I get a little bigger.'"

Hill also admitted on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that he wanted to get in shape after gaining weight for his latest role.

"I wanted to get in better shape, so I called Channing Tatum , and said, 'Hey, if I eat less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?' And he said, 'Yes, you dumb motherf****r, of course you will, it's the simplest thing in the entire world.'"

